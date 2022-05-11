Valletta Cup 2022, Match 7, Czech Republic vs Malta: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The Czech Republic will take on Malta in the seventh match of the Valletta Cup 2022. The Marsa Sports Club in Marsa will host this contest.

The Czech Republic faced off against Gibraltar in their first game of the competition. They fired in unison to get their campaign off to a winning start and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

After electing to bat first, the Czech Republic posted 184 on the board, losing five wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict Gibraltar to 144.

Malta, on the other hand, defeated Romania in their last game. It was a hard-fought contest and the hosts managed to hold their nerves to register their third win of the competition.

Bowling first, the Maltese bowlers picked up four wickets and restricted the Romanian side to 165 in their 20 overs. The batters then contributed to help them get over the line with three balls to spare. They will look to repeat their performance in their next fixture.

Czech Republic vs Malta Match Details:

Match: Czech Republic vs Malta, Match 7, Valletta Cup, 2022

Date and Time: May 12th 2022, Thursday, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Czech Republic vs Malta Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club is a balanced track. The batters can hit through the line as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat. Fans can expect a high-scoring game at this venue.

Czech Republic vs Malta Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Marsa is expected to hover between 14 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Czech Republic vs Malta Probable XIs

Czech Republic

On the back of a scintillating innings from Sabawoon Davizi (98* off 61 balls), they posted 184 on the board against Gibraltar in their last match. Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Arun Ashokan, and Sazib Bhuiyan picked up two wickets apiece to help them defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (c), Sazib Bhuiyan, Ritik Tomar, Divyendra Singh (wk), Satyajit Sengupta, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Smit Patel

Malta

The bowlers did a decent job of restricting Romania to 165 in their 20 overs in their most recent fixture. Contributions from Zeeshan Khan (33) and Basil George (37) helped them chase down the total with five wickets in hand in the last over.

Probable XI

Bikram Arora (c), Zeeshan Khan, Basil George, Heinrich Gericke, Aaftab Khan (wk), Varun Prasath, Niraj Khanna, Amar Sharma, Waseem Abbas, Bilal Muhammad, Justin Shaju

Czech Republic vs Malta Match Prediction

The Czech Republic made a winning start to the competition by beating Gibraltar in their opening game. Malta, on the other hand, have won all three of their games so far and will look to keep performing in the same way. A cracker of a contest can thus be expected on Thursday.

Malta have a good balance to their side and are likely to come out on top in the match.

Prediction: Malta to win this encounter.

Czech Republic vs Malta telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee