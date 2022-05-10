Valletta Cup 2022, Matcha 6, Bulgaria vs Hungary: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Bulgaria will square off against Hungary in the sixth match of the Valletta Cup 2022 on Wednesday. This game will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa.

Bulgaria will be playing their first game of the Valletta Cup 2022. They participated in the previous edition of the Valletta Cup held in 2021 and finished in the third position. Bulgaria will be looking to go all the way this time around.

Prakash Mishra has been named the captain of the Bulgarian side. They have some exciting players on their side and will look to step up and contribute to the team’s success over the next few days. Bulgaria will be looking to get underway with a win.

Hungary, on the other hand, lost to Malta in their opening game of the competition but bounced back to win their next game against Gibraltar. It was a closely-fought encounter and they held their nerves to finish on the winning side.

Bowling first, the Hungarian side did a fine job of restricting Gibraltar to 137 in their 20 overs. Good contributions from their batters helped them chase down the total in the penultimate over with four wickets in hand. Hungary will look to repeat their performance against Bulgaria on Wednesday.

Bulgaria vs Hungary Match Details:

Match: Bulgaria vs Hungary, Match 6, Valletta Cup, 2022

Date and Time: May 11, 2022, Wednesday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Bulgaria vs Hungary Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club is a balanced track. The batters can hit through the line while batting on this surface as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the spinners to play a major role while bowling on this surface as the ball might grip a bit in the latter half of the match.

Bulgaria vs Hungary Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Malta is expected to hover between 13 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Bulgaria vs Hungary Probable XIs

Bulgaria

Prakash Mishra will be leading the Bulgarian side in the Valletta Cup 2022 and will want to kick off the competition on a winning note.

Probable XI

Prakash Mishra (c), Jacob Albin, Kevin D’Souza, Aravinda De Silva, Vasil Hristov, Saim Hussain, Ahsan Khan, Hristo Lakov, Sandeep Nair, Dimo Nikolov, Omar Rassol (wk)

Hungary

Each bowler picked up at least a wicket, with Sandeep Mohandas finishing with two as Hungary restricted Gibraltar to 137 in their 20 overs. The batters backed up their bowlers and Harsh Mandhyan top-scored with 29 as they chased down the total with eight balls to spare.

Probable XI

Khaibar Deldar, Marc Ahuja (c), Zahir Safi, Stan Ahuja (wk), Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Ali Farasat, Asanka Welligamage, Akramullah Malikzada, Sandeep Mohandas, Bhavani Prasad

Bulgaria vs Hungary Match Prediction

Bulgaria will face Hungary in their first game of the Valletta Cup 2022. They will be eager to start on a positive note. Hungary have won one out of two games so far and will look to come out on top against the Bulgarian side on Wednesday.

Hungary have the momentum behind them and fans can expect them to carry it forward and beat Bulgaria in their upcoming fixture.

Prediction: Hungary to win this encounter

Bulgaria vs Hungary telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

LIVE POLL Q. Stan Ahuja to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar