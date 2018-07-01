Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Global T20 Canada Fifth T20 : Winnipeg Hawks look to thrash Vancouver Knights

Preet Amrit Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
298   //    01 Jul 2018, 13:35 IST

Winnipeg Hawks will bid for their second consecutive win when they face Vancouver Knights in the fifth fixture of Global T20 Canada competition at the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground, King City on July 1.

Montreal Tigers v Winnipeg Hawks: Global T20 Canada
Winnipeg Hawks Global T20 Canada

Winnipeg Hawks: Winnipeg Hawks won their first GT20 fixture after scoring 203/4, thanks to a great all-round display. Australian Batsman Warner made a low-key return to professional cricket as he was dismissed off the second ball. But Hawks are unlikely to make changes after a comfortable 46-run victory first up.

On the other side, Australian wicket-keeper Ben McDermott was Winnipeg’s star man in the first game, as he top-scored with steady 68 from 46 Balls for the Hawks. Darren Bravo also hit a half-century scoring 54 from 29 balls while David Miller smashed 35 from just 15 balls.

Expected Squad: Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, David Warner, David Miller, Ben McDermott, Darren Bravo, Rayad Emrit, Ali Khan, Tion Webster, Mark Deyal and Junaid Siddiqui.

CRICKET-CANADA-T20-NATIONALS-KNIGHTS
Vancouver Knights

Vancouver Knights: On the other side, Knights posted 227/4 in their opening game, but still fell to a six-wicket defeat against Toronto Nationals. But they will have no issues with their batting line-up, with Gayle, Lewis, Dussen and Russell all making contributions.

Evin Lewis continued his fine T20 form, following up his 26-ball 58 at Lord’s for the Windies by blasting 96 from just 55 balls against Toronto. All-rounder Andre Russell continued his fine IPL form in the opening fixture, hitting 54 from only 20 balls before bowling ten dot balls and claiming the wicket of his team-mate Kieron Pollard.

But The Knights’ bowlers had no answer to opposition's batting. So, Vancouver may be tempted to make changes here. Every bowler was expensive, Sheldon Cottrell finished with 0-54 from his four overs at 13.5 runs per over and Jeremy Gordon finished with 0-25 after bowling just eight legal deliveries.

Expected Squad: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton, Babar Hayat, Rassie van der Dussen, Andre Russell, Saad Bin Zafar, Tim Southee, Sheldon Cottrell, Fawad Ahmed, Jeremy Gordon.

Global T20 Canada 2018 Vancouver Knights Cricket Team Winnipeg Hawks Cricket Team David Warner Chris Gayle
