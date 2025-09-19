Varun Chakaravarthy vs Rashid Khan - comparing their stats after 20 T20Is amid Asia Cup 2025

Team India leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy recently became the No. 1 ranked bowler in the ICC men's T20I bowling rankings. He has 733 points and replaced New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy (717). The 34-year-old registered figures of 1-4 in the Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE in Dubai and followed it up with an economical spell of 1-24 in four overs against Pakistan at the same venue.

Ad

Chakaravarthy is the third Indian bowler to achieve the No. 1 ranking in the T20I format. Before him, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi had achieved the feat. The Tamil Nadu spinner has been in impressive form since making a comeback to international cricket last October.

Chakaravarthy has featured in 20 T20Is so far. In the wake of his rise to the top of the ICC rankings, we compare his T20I stats with that of seasoned Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan at the same stage.

Ad

Trending

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Rashid Khan - Who has more wickets and has a better average after 20 T20Is?

Having played 20 T20Is, Chakaravarthy has picked up 35 wickets at an average of 14.54. The Indian leg-spinner has claimed 14 wickets in five matches against England at an average of 9.85 and 12 scalps in four T20Is against South Africa, averaging 11.50. Further, the KKR spinner has managed five wickets in three matches against Bangladesh while averaging 14.60.

Ad

After 20 T20Is, Rashid had 31 wickets to his name at an average of 16.06. The Afghanistan skipper had claimed 11 wickets in five T20Is against UAE at an average of 9.45 and six wickets in five matches against Zimbabwe at an average of 22.16. Further, he had also picked up three scalps in two T20Is against Hong Kong and two wickets in one game against England.

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Rashid Khan - Who has a better economy rate after 20 T20Is?

In 20 T20Is so far, Chakaravarthy has managed an economy rate of 6.83. The 34-year-old has an economy rate of 7.66 in five innings against England and 7.12 in two innings against Pakistan. Further, he has an economy of 5.30 in three innings against Sri Lanka and 8.62 in four innings against South Africa.

Ad

After 20 matches, Rashid had an economy rate of 6.14. He had an economy rate of 6.65 in five innings against Zimbabwe and 5.20 in five innings against UAE. Also, he had an economy of 4.71 in two innings against the Hong Kong team and 4.25 in one innings against England.

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Rashid Khan - Who has more five-fers after 20 T20Is?

Having played 20 T20Is, Chakaravarthy has already claimed two five-wicket hauls. He picked up 5-17 came against South Africa in Gqeberha in November 2024 and 5-24 against England in Rajkot in January 2025. Further, the leg-spinner also registered figures of 3-25 against South Africa in Durban in November 2024 and 3-23 against England in Kolkata earlier this year.

Ad

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Varun Chakaravarthy 35 14.54 6.83 5-17 0 2 Rashid Khan 31 16.06 6.14 3-11 0 0

Ad

(Varun Chakaravarthy vs Rashid Khan - T20I stats comparison after 20 matches)

After 20 T20I matches, Rashid did not have a five-fer or a four-fer to his name. His best at that stage was 3-11, which came against Zimbabwe in Nagpur in the 2016 T20 World Cup. He had also claimed 3-14 against UAE in Dubai in December 2016 and 3-25 against the same opponent in Fatullah in the 2016 Asia Cup.

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Rashid Khan - Who has a better record in wins after 20 T20Is?

Of his 20 T20Is so far, Chakaravarthy has been part of 14 matches that India have won. In winning causes, he has claimed 24 wickets at an average of 15.79 and an economy rate of 7.43. However, both his five-fers resulted in defeats. In six games that the Men in Blue have lost, he has claimed 11 wickets at an average of 11.81 and an economy rate of 5.53.

Ad

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Varun Chakaravarthy 14 24 15.79 7.43 3-23 0 0 Adam Zampa 16 25 15.12 5.81 3-11 0 0

Ad

(Chakaravarthy vs Rashid - T20I stats comparison in wins after 20 matches)

Of his first 20 T20Is, Rashid was part of 16 matches that Afghanistan won. In winning causes, he claimed 25 wickets at an average of 15.12 and an economy rate of 5.81. In four matches that Afghanistan lost, he claimed six wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news