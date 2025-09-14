Varun Chakaravarthy vs Yuzvendra Chahal - comparing their stats after 19 T20Is

Leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy made a terrific return to international cricket last year after being out of the Indian team for nearly three years. Since his comeback, the 34-year-old has been exceptional with the ball in hand. He is expected to be a key member of the Men in Blue squad during the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Ad

On the back of some impressive performances in the IPL, Chakaravarthy made his international debut in a T20I series in Sri Lanka in July 2021. He was picked for subsequent T20 World Cup in the UAE as well, but failed to make any kind of impact. In fact, he went wicketless in the ICC event and was dropped after that.

Following his consistent performances for KKR in the IPL, he was given another chance during home series against Bangladesh in October last year and hasn't looked back since. Chakaravarthy has featured in 19 T20Is so far. In this feature, we compare his stats with that of another Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal at the same stage.

Ad

Trending

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Yuzvendra Chahal - Who has claimed more wickets and has a better average after 19 T20Is?

After 19 T20Is, Chakaravarthy has picked up 34 wickets at an average of 14.26. Of his 34 scalps, 14 have come in five matches against England at an average of 9.85. The Tamil Nadu cricketer has also picked up 12 wickets in four matches against South Africa at an average of 11.50 and five scalps in three T20Is against Bangladesh at an average of 14.60.

Ad

After 19 T20Is, Chahal had 31 wickets to his name at an average of 19.58. Of his scalps after 19 matches, 14 came in five matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 13.50 and eight in three T20Is against England at an average of 10.62. He had also picked up three wickets in three matches against New Zealand (average 23.33) and three scalps in three T20Is against Zimbabwe (average 29.66).

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Yuzvendra Chahal - Who has a better economy rate after 19 T20Is?

After 19 T20Is, Chakaravarthy has an economy rate of 6.87. He has an economy rate of 7.66 in five innings against England and 8.62 in four innings against South Africa. Further, the leg-spinner has an economy rate of 5.30 in three innings against Sri Lanka and 6.08 in three innings against Bangladesh.

Ad

After 19 T20Is, Chahal had an economy rate of 8.25. The 35-year-old had an economy rate of seven in three innings against New Zealand and 7.41 in three innings against Zimbabwe. Further, he had an economy rate of 6.93 in two innings against Australia and 12.87 in two innings against South Africa.

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Yuzvendra Chahal - Who has more five-fers after 19 T20Is?

In 19 T20Is, Chakaravarthy has claimed two five-fers. His best of 5-17 came against South Africa in Gqeberha in November 2024. The leggie also claimed 5-24 against England in Rajkot in January 2025. Unfortunately for the Tamil Nadu cricketer, both his brilliant efforts went in vain.

Ad

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 5w 4w Varun Chakaravarthy 34 14.26 6.87 5-17 2 0 Yuzvendra Chahal 31 19.08 8.25 6-25 1 2

Ad

(Chakaravarthy vs Chahal - T20I stats comparison after 19 matches)

After 19 T20Is, Chahal had one five-fer and two four-fers to his credit. His best of 6-25 came against England in Bengaluru in February 2017. The English batters were clueless against Chahal as the Men in Blue ended up registering victory by 75 runs. He also claimed 4-23 against Sri Lanka in Cuttack in December 2017 and 4-52 in Indore during the same series.

Ad

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Yuzvendra Chahal - Who has a better record in wins after 19 T20Is?

Of his 19 T20Is, Chakaravarthy has been part of 13 matches that India have won. In winning causes, he has claimed 23 wickets at average of 15.43 and an economy rate of 7.55, with a best of 3-23. In six matches that India have lost, he has claimed 11 scalps at an average of 11.81.

Ad

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 5w 4w Varun Chakaravarthy 13 23 15.43 7.55 3-23 0 0 Yuzvendra Chahal 13 25 15.04 7.52 6-25 1 2

Ad

(Chakaravarthy vs Chahal - T20I stats comparison in wins after 19 matches)

Of his first 19 T20Is, Chahal was also part of 13 matches that India won. In winning causes, he claimed 25 wickets at an average of 15.04 and an economy rate of 7.52, with a best of 6-25. In six games that the Men in Blue lost, he picked up six wickets at an average of 38.50 and an economy rate of 9.82.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news