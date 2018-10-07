×
Reports: Virat Kohli turns vegan

Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
News
07 Oct 2018, 16:51 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is regarded as the fittest player in world cricket at present.

The journey of a chubby young man turning into a fit athlete has been continuing for Indian skipper Virat Kohli, as he decided to remain away from animal proteins and dairy products four months ago. Captain Kohli's current diet plan is simple, mostly including protein shakes, vegetables and soya.

“Kohli started this diet four months ago and is feeling stronger as his digestive power has increased. He isn't missing meat, eggs or dairy," sources close to Times of India said, claiming that the diet has brought a significant change in the temperament of the captain.

It's believed that Virat and his wife Anushka turned themselves into vegans at around the same time, although Virat had planned it two years before.

“Two years ago, when he was on a normal diet, he had said that he would go vegan if given a choice. He is now feeling stronger than before," the sources added.

Fitness has been a major reason for Kohli's impeccable performances on the cricket field. Although he was superb in his initial days when he was chubby, the change in his way of playing and temperament can be felt by everyone. The result of turning into a vegan has been clearly seen in his batting and leadership.

Virat Kohli has now joined the vegan-club including cricketers like Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Peter Siddle, Greg Chappel, Adam Zampa and so on.

It's globally convicted that there's a wide array of benefits of being vegan. Vegan diets are known for maintaining the blood pressure and improving the functions of the kidney. It's also recommended for losing excessive weight and preventing some specific types of cancer. Moreover, being vegan can also minimize the risk of suffering from diabetes, strokes and hypertension.

Virat Kohli's decision of eliminating animal proteins and dairy products including eggs has been admired by all. Virat Kohli is the first batsman to cross 1000 Test runs in 2018. Kohli also piled huge runs in South Africa, England and India this year.


Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
Contact Us Advertise with Us