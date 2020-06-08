Venkatesh Prasad recounts a light-hearted memory with Rahul Dravid from 1996

Venkatesh Prasad's second Test match was Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly's debut match.

While Dravid scored a knock of 95 runs, Ganguly scored 131 runs and Prasad picked up a five-for.

Venkatesh Prasad is one of the finest bowlers India has produced

Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad, who represented India from 1994 to 2001, has recounted an entertaining memory from his second Test match at Lord’s, which was also Rahul Dravid’s debut game. The 50-year-old veteran pacer, who has been spending time at home with family due to the Covid19 crisis, rolled back years in a Facebook Live session with Sportskeeda.

“This was at 1996 in Lords. Rahul was making his debut and I was playing my second Test match there. We were looking at the honours board and I said, “Rahul, if you get a hundred it will be there on the honours board and if I get a five wicket haul I will be here”. That was the conversation that was going on and we went for the practise session.” Prasad said.

Venkesh Prasad got a five-for

“When the Test match started, I guess we bowled first and I got a five-wicket haul. The moment I got a five wicket haul, my name was already being written there. So I told Rahul that see, I have got my name written and now it is your turn. He missed out on the century by some five or four runs. Otherwise it would have been terrific,” he added.

Rahul Dravid scored 95 runs and this was also Sourav Ganguly’s debut game. Ganguly scored a fine knock of 131 runs. The match ended in a draw and England led the 3-match series 1-0.

The new ball partner of Javagal Srinath, Prasad represented India in 33 Tests and 161 ODIs, from which he took 96 and 196 wickets respectively.