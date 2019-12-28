×
Vernon Philander confirms signing for Somerset 

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Dec 28, 2019
Dec 28, 2019 IST

Vernon Philander will retire from international cricket after the series against England
Vernon Philander will retire from international cricket after the series against England

What's the story?

South African fast bowler Vernon Philander has confirmed signing a deal with English county Somerset. However, he mentioned that it is not a three-year contract and that both parties will work on a year-by-year basis.

The background

Philander announced that he would retire from international cricket after the conclusion of South Africa's Test series against England. The right-arm fast bowler has played 60 Test matches for his nation, picking up 216 wickets at an average of 22.16. The striking statistic of his Test career has been his economy rate of 2.66. Philander has even played 30 ODIs and seven T20Is for South Africa.

The bowling all-rounder has showcased his batting skills by slamming eight fifties in the longest format of the game. In the ongoing Boxing Day Test match against England, Philander took a four-wicket haul in the first innings to restrict the visitors to 181 runs.

The heart of the matter

Talking to the reporters on Friday (27th December), the 34-year-old confirmed that he has signed on the dotted line and will play for Somerset in county cricket next year. When asked about his contract signing, Philander replied:

“Everyone knows that.” 

He disclosed that he has not signed a long-term contract as Somerset will deal with him on a year-by-year basis.

"We're going to go on a year-by-year basis and see how we go.” 

What's next?

South Africa have set a target of 376 runs for England in the fourth innings. If Philander repeats his first innings heroics then the visitors will find it very tough to save the Test match. It will be intriguing to see how Philander performs with the ball in the second innings.

South Africa vs England 2019-20 South Africa Cricket Somerset CCC Vernon Philander
