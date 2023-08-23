“Very upset that something as big can be spread unverified” - Heath Streak rubbishes death reports, seeks apology from source

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has confirmed that he is very much alive, quashing all reports of his death. He also expressed anguish at the fake news of his passing away being spread without verification.

Streak (49), one of the biggest names in Zimbabwe cricket, was reported dead after a number of posts on social media claimed so. Former Zimbabwe fast bowler Henry Olonga and all-rounder Sean Williams were among those whoo posted about Streak’s death on social media. However, Olonga later shared another post on his X [formerly Twitter] account and clarified that he had heard from Streak, who confirmed he was alive.

In a Whatsapp message to Mid-Day, Streak himself confirmed that reports of his passing away are fake.

"It is a total rumor and a lie. I'm alive and well,” he said.

Expressing disappointment over the fake news reports of his death, he added:

“I am very upset to learn that something as big as someone apparently passing can be spread unverified especially in our day and age of social media," Streak said.

"I believe the source should apologise. I am hurt by the news,” he continued.

Meanwhile, former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs shared a post and claimed that Streak’s daughter had also confirmed the former Zimbabwe captain is alive. He shared a post from Holly Streak Cook, which read:

“Urgent - my dad has not passed away, in fact we are sitting drinking tea watching the sun rise together.”

Streak is said to be suffering from cancer affecting his colon and liver. Earlier, in May this year, it was reported that the former cricketer was on his last legs and that his family was en route to South Africa from the UK for treatment.

The social media post claimed that only a miracle could save him. However, his family issued a statement and said that he was in “good spirits”.

Heath Streak: A legend of Zimbabwe cricket

Streak is the all-time leading wicket-taker for Zimbabwe in Tests and ODIs, with a combined tally of 455 scalps. In fact, he is also the only Zimbabwean bowler to have taken more than 100 Test wickets.

The former pacer was also a handy batter, with one hundred and 11 fifties in Tests and 13 half-centuries in ODIs. He remains the only Zimbabwean cricketer to have achieved the double of 1,000 career runs and 100 wickets in Test cricket and 2,000 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs.