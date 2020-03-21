Veteran Pakistani batsman Mohammad Hafeez questions Sharjeel Khan's selection on Twitter

Mohammad Hafeez questioned Sharjeel Khan's return to Pakistan national team

The 30-year-old returned to the squad after a two and a half year ban due to spot-fixing

Mohammad Hafeez has hit out at Sharjeel Khan's recall to the national team

Mohammad Hafeez has taken to Twitter to express his displeasure at Sharjeel Khan's return to the side, as the batsman was chosen to represent Pakistan once again after being banned for spot-fixing in 2017.

The 30-year-old earned a recall to the side after serving his two and a half year suspension, but Hafeez indicated that he wasn't happy with the PCB's decision, as he took to Twitter to voice his concern.

“Shouldn’t we set standards of dignity and pride higher than any other ‘Extra Talent’ to represent Pakistan. Just Asking.”

This is not the first time Hafeez has spoken against tainted players earning recalls to the national team. The veteran batsman resisted the need to hand Mohammad Amir a return to the side, after the pace bowler was banned for five years for several breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Shouldn’t we set Standards of Dignity & Pride Higher than any other “Extra Talent” to represent Pakistan 🇵🇰 Just Asking https://t.co/9xxIvcAqM8 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 20, 2020

Former Pakistani cricketer Rameez Raja has also been vocal about giving second chances to tainted players, as he claimed that a line needs to be drawn for such players even after they've served their respective bans.

Recently, Umar Akmal was sanctioned by the PCB for two seperate breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and the 29-year-old has been offered a Notice of Charge for the same. Akmal has until the end of the month to appeal in writing for the same and it remains to be seen if he faces a suspension, which is looking increasingly likely at this point of time.