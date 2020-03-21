×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Veteran Pakistani batsman Mohammad Hafeez questions Sharjeel Khan's selection on Twitter

  • Mohammad Hafeez questioned Sharjeel Khan's return to Pakistan national team
  • The 30-year-old returned to the squad after a two and a half year ban due to spot-fixing
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
Modified 21 Mar 2020, 19:31 IST

Mohammad Hafeez has hit out at Sharjeel Khan
Mohammad Hafeez has hit out at Sharjeel Khan's recall to the national team

Mohammad Hafeez has taken to Twitter to express his displeasure at Sharjeel Khan's return to the side, as the batsman was chosen to represent Pakistan once again after being banned for spot-fixing in 2017.

The 30-year-old earned a recall to the side after serving his two and a half year suspension, but Hafeez indicated that he wasn't happy with the PCB's decision, as he took to Twitter to voice his concern.

“Shouldn’t we set standards of dignity and pride higher than any other ‘Extra Talent’ to represent Pakistan. Just Asking.”

This is not the first time Hafeez has spoken against tainted players earning recalls to the national team. The veteran batsman resisted the need to hand Mohammad Amir a return to the side, after the pace bowler was banned for five years for several breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Former Pakistani cricketer Rameez Raja has also been vocal about giving second chances to tainted players, as he claimed that a line needs to be drawn for such players even after they've served their respective bans.

Recently, Umar Akmal was sanctioned by the PCB for two seperate breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and the 29-year-old has been offered a Notice of Charge for the same. Akmal has until the end of the month to appeal in writing for the same and it remains to be seen if he faces a suspension, which is looking increasingly likely at this point of time.

Published 21 Mar 2020, 19:31 IST
Pakistan Cricket Mohammad Hafeez Mohammad Amir
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS MI preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us