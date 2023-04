Victoria Women's T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Victoria Women's T20I Series 2023 is all set to commence on Tuesday, April 18. Kenya Women, United Arab Emirates Women, Uganda Women, Rwanda Women and Tanzania Women are the five teams competing in the tournament.

Each team will play five league stage matches, playing against the other team once. The top two teams at the end of the league stage will play the summit clash on Sunday, April 23.

All matches of the Victoria Women's T20I Series 2023 will be played at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala.

Victoria Women's T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Tuesday, April 18

Kenya Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, 12:00 PM

Uganda Women vs Rwanda Women, 4:00 PM

Wednesday, April 19

Tanzania Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, 12:00 PM

Kenya Women vs Rwanda Women, 4:00 PM

Thursday, April 20

Kenya Women vs Tanzania Women, 12:00 PM

Uganda Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, 4:00 PM

Friday, April 21

Uganda Women vs Tanzania Women, 12:00 PM

United Arab Emirates Women vs Rwanda Women, 4:00 PM

Saturday, April 22

Uganda Women vs Kenya Women, 12:00 PM

Rwanda Women vs Tanzania Women, 4:00 PM

Sunday, April 23

Final, 3:30 PM

Victoria Women's T20I Series 2023: Live Streaming Details

The Victoria Women's T20I Series 2023 will be live-streamed on the Fancode app & website.

Victoria Women's T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

Uganda Women

Esther Iloku (wk), Gloria Obukor, Prosscovia Alako, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Janet Mbabazi, Phiona Kulume, Stephanie Nampiina, Kevin Awino (Wk), Consylate Aweko Nimungu, Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Patricia Malemikia, Sarah Akiteng.

Kenya Women

Ann Wanjira, Mercy Ahono, Venasa Ooko, Daisy Njoroge, Esther Wachira, Lynz Nabwire, Charity Muthoni (wk), Sharon Juma (c) & (wk), Faith Mutua, Flavia Odhiambo, Kelvia Ogola, Lavendah Idambo, Marion Juma, Monicah Ndhambi.

Rwanda Women

Alice Ikuzwe, Gisele Ishimwe, Rosine Irera, Sifa Ingabire, Belyse Murekatete, Cynthia Tuyizere, Geovanis Uwase, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Bimenyimana (c), Flora Irakoze (wk), Merveille Uwase (wk), Sarah Uwera (wk), Clarisse Umutoniwase, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Margueritte Vumiliya.

United Arab Emirates Women

Kavisha Egodage in action for UAE Women

Esha Oza, Jia Bhatia, Kavisha Egodage, Rinitha Rajith, Al Maseera, Avanee Patil, Chaya Mughal (c), Geethika Jyothis, Ishitha Zehra, Khushi Sharma, Lavanya Keny, Sanchin Singh (wk), Theertha Satish (wk), Archara Supriya, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rishitha Rajith, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh.

Tanzania Women

Hudaa Omary, Mwanaidi Ammy, Mwapwani Mohamedi, Neema Pius, Saum Mtae, Shufaa Mohamedi (wk), Sophia Frank, Aisha Mohamed, Fatuma Kibasu, Monica Pascal, Perice Kamunya, Sonia Muya, Tabu Omary, Malizia Kibwana (wk), Saumu Hussein (wk), Agnes Qwele, Josephine Ulrik, Nasra Saidi.

