VIDEO: Azhar Ali involved in a bizarre run-out

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali found himself in a bizarre run-out on day three of the second Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan is currently playing the two-match Test series against Australia. While the first Test between both the teams has ended in a draw, Pakistan has been in a good position in the second Test.

During the second Test between Pakistan and Australia, the Pakistan cricketer Azhar Ali has involved in the funniest run-out. While he was batting on 64, he edged Peter Siddle's ball that went through gully. The batsman slowly walked on the pitch to punch non-striker Shafiq's gloves as they thought that the ball would reach the boundary.

But, the Australian pacer, Mitchell Starc and ran behind the ball, threw it to the wicket-keeper, Tim Paine. The Australian skipper collected the ball from the fielder and disturbed the furniture before appealing for a run-out. The umpires, after a brief conversation, concluded that it was Azhar Ali, who was run-out.

Coming to the match, batting first, Pakistan managed to score 282 in their first innings after losing five wickets for just 57 runs. However, Fakhar Zaman's and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed's fighting knock of 94 each helped them to post a good total on the board. In Australia's first innings, their players have struggled a lot against Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas.

When the wickets were falling on another end, the Australian opener, Aaron Finch scored a decent knock of 39. Mitchell Starc also smashed 2 sixes in his knock of 34 and Australia lost all their ten wickets for just 145 runs. Pakistan started their second innings with the healthy lead of 137 runs but found themselves in a pressure after losing Hafeez for just 6.

However, sensible knocks from Zaman and Azhar Ali put the pressure back on Australians. The hosts have been in a commendable position as they already have a lead of around 350 runs. In the same innings, Azhar Ali got run-out in a bizarre fashion.

Watch the video here:

Lmfao - how dumb are these guys? pic.twitter.com/bNPQEBm4Ug — Kalim Khan (@Kallerz37) October 18, 2018