Video: How is blind cricket played?

Everything you need to know about how blind cricket is played.

The Indian cricket team successfully defeated Pakistan in the final of the 2nd World T20 Blind Cup at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on the 12th of February.

By doing so, the team defended the crown it won in the same city 5 years ago. Chasing a formidable 198, India chased down the total with 14 balls to spare on the back of an unbeaten 99 by Prakash Jayaramaiah.

But how exactly is blind cricket played?

The pitch, bat and stumps remain same as the standard way that cricket is played. The boundaries should be a minimum of 45 and maximum of 50 yards from the centre circle.

The ball - The ball is made of plastic and has ball bearings inside that make a heavy crackling sound to allow the players to track the ball’s trajectory and movement.

The teams - Each team shall comprise a minimum of 11 players of 3 different categories.

A minimum of -

4 Completely blind players (B1 category)

No light perception in either eye up to light perception, but inability to recognise shape of a hand at any distance or in any direction.

3 partially blind players (B2 category)

From ability to recognise the shape of the hand up to a visual acuity of 2/60 or visual field of less than five degrees in the better eye after correction.

A maximum of -

4 partially sighted players (B3 category)

From visual acuity above 2/60 up to visual acuity of 6/60 or a visual field of less than 20 degrees in better eye after correction.

Bowling - Bowling is strictly underarm and yorkers and beamers are a strict no-no. A line is drawn halfway through the pitch and the bowler can’t pitch the ball in full ahead of the line. 40% of the overs bowled in the innings must be by a completely blind (B1) player.

Failure to do so results in a no-ball.

Scoring – All runs scored by completely blind (B1) players will be doubled, other standard scoring rules apply. No-balls will result in a free-hit.

Wickets - Standard modes of dismissal apply. Catches on one bounce by completely blind (B1) players will be treated as legitimate.