Video: India scores 8 run of last 2 balls to win the finals of ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2017

Harmanpreet Kaur sealed a very close victory for India by scoring 8 runs in last two balls.

The Indian team celebrate after winning the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier Trophy

Indian fans are no strangers to tight finishes, having been treated to plenty by former captain MS Dhoni. This time around, in Sri Lanka, at the final of a major tournament, another Indian, Harmanpreet Kaur stood up when it mattered and took her team over the line.

“Dhoni wala feeling aa rahi hai” she said right after the epic finale to the game that saw India score 8 runs off the last 2 balls to secure the win. A tightly contested match went down to the last over, with India needing 9 to win with 2 wickets left.

Disaster struck on the very first delivery when Poonam Yadav was run out while trying to come back for a second run at the behest of stand-in skipper Harmanpreet.

When the final batter walked in, Harmanpreet knew it was all upto her. South Africa’s Marcia Letsoalo was trusted with bowling the final over of the game. Over the next 3 deliveries, she would prove exactly why she was given the responsibility.

49.2 – A slower delivery on a length outside off, Harmanpreet goes for a wild swing and misses the ball completely.

8 required from 4.

49.3 – A full delivery outside off, Harmanpreet comes down the track and manages to get bat to ball this time, but only finds the fielder at long off, she tells her partner to return to the crease.

8 required from 3.

49.4 – A loopy delivery on yorker length leaves Harmanpreet bewildered, she tries to nudge it to fine leg but gets no contact whatsoever.

8 required from 2.

49.5 – A length delivery on middle stump, Harmanpreet sizes it up, dances down the track and absolutely whacks it as it clears the midwicket fence.

2 required from 1.

49.6 – A high full toss, Harmanpreet swings the bat but only manages a top edge, it flies into the air and lands safe, the batters scamper across for a brace and India have won!

The South Africans were left to lament on another major tournament when they just failed to get over the line. For India, the win in the final capped off an incredible tournament where they won all their 8 matches on the way to securing the trophy.

Brief scores –

India Women (Deepti Sharma 71, Mona Meshram 59; Marizanne Kapp 2/36) beat South Africa Women (244/10 in 49.4 overs (Mignon du Preez 40, Lizelle Lee 37; Rajeshwari Gayakward 3/51) by 1 wicket.

South Africa will have to wait until the World Cup that starts on 24th June in England to get revenge. For India, it’s a moment to savour as the ladies upstaged the men and created one of their most memorable moments in history.