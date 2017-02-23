Video: Lucky David Warner survives after Jayant Yadav oversteps

David Warner was bowled off a no-ball when he was batting on 20.

Jayant Yadacastled David Warner off a no-ball

Australia are off to a cautious start on day 1 of the first Test against India at the MCA stadium in Pune as they saw off the first 90 minutes of play in spite of having some nervous moments against the Indian spinners. One such incident was David Warner getting bowled around his legs off the bowling of Jayant Yadav in the 15th over of the innings but was rescued, thanks to a no-ball from the Haryana spinner.

With two off-spinners working in tandem and the wicket offering a lot for the offies, Warner took his guard on the off stump to counter the turn and exposed his leg stump. He was successful until Jayant slid one down his leg and Warner completely missed it. The ball went on to hit the top of leg stump and the bails were broken.

As India’s wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha jumped in joy to celebrate the wicket, David Warner silently started running with the ball ran towards the boundary for four byes.

It took a while for the close-in fielders to realise that umpire Richard Kettleborough had signalled a no-ball and gave the left-hander a big lifeline. The replays suggested that Jayant’s front foot was way in front of the crease and the umpire was right in giving the decision.

The Aussie opener, who was batting on 20 when he was castled by Jayant, survived a scare and this would hurt Virat Kohli and his men as Warner is someone who is capable of taking the match away from India in a matter of 1 session, something that could be the difference between both the teams on this surface.

Here are some of the reactions for Jayant Yadav’s no-ball:

Can't believe a spinner bowling such no -balls. Cannot afford to have to get batsmen like Warner out twice even on this pitch.#IndvAus — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 23, 2017

No, Jayant Yadav. Big no-ball not allowed. A wicket off one is like getting full marks in an exam but not putting your name on the paper! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 23, 2017

India has developed this new habit of taking wickets off no ball. Something to address for Kumble and co. #INDvAUS — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 23, 2017

That no ball would've done Asif proud.#IndvAus — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) February 23, 2017

As expected, the wicket has a lot to offer for the spinners as was evident by the fact that R Ashwin opened the bowling with Ishant Sharma after the visitors chose to bat. There were some anxious moments for the batsmen as few balls spun and flew off the wicket.

The Aussie openers were lucky enough to survive so far as the Indian spinners kept questioning them on a consistent basis. Australia were going strong on 78/0 after 25 overs with Warner and his partner Matt Renshaw batting on 36 and 35 respectively.