VIDEO: MS Dhoni's world record lightning-quick stumping against the West Indies

Team India defeated West Indies by 224 runs at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on Monday in the fourth ODI and recorded their third biggest margin of victories (the top two margins of victories came against Bermuda in 2007 and Hong Kong in 2008) in the One-day Internationals. It was their biggest margin of a win against a Top 10 ranked ICC nation.

After opting to bat, India posted a massive 377-5, courtesy centuries from 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma and the number four batsman, Ambati Rayudu. While Rayudu scored 100 off 81 balls (his third ODI century), Mumbaikar Rohit amassed 162 off just 137 balls that included 20 boundaries and four sixes.

MS Dhoni too chipped in with a quickfire 23(15), scoring two boundaries at a strike-rate of 153.33. In reply, the West Indies struggled to put up a strong show with the bat, unlike the first three ODIs where they were ruthless. Star players like Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels and Shai Hope got out cheaply as the Windies were staring at the defeat losing half the side with just 47 runs on the board. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets, so was Kuldeep, who finished with figures of 3/42.

Though all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja took just one wicket it turned out to be memorable for one reason- the smart work of MS Dhoni behind the stumps. Dhoni with his lightning-fast stumping removed Keemo Paul off Ravindra Jadeja's delivery in the 28th over, which signalled the fall of ninth Windies wicket.

Dhoni took just 0.08 secs to effect the stumping and thereby bettering his own record for the fastest stumping he effected against Australia (George Bailey's wicket off Ravindra Jadeja) in an ODI game back in January 2016 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It was so quick that Jadeja was unsure as to what happened behind the stumps when the leg-umpire went called for the third umpire's decision. Just another day in the office for MS Dhoni who is known for his lightning-fast skills behind the stumps.

India will be taking on the Windies in the fifth and final ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on November 1st in a bid to seal the series.