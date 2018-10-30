×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

VIDEO: MS Dhoni's world record lightning-quick stumping against the West Indies

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
News
69   //    30 Oct 2018, 11:29 IST

Dhoni's lightning fast stumping
Dhoni's lightning fast stumping

Team India defeated West Indies by 224 runs at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on Monday in the fourth ODI and recorded their third biggest margin of victories (the top two margins of victories came against Bermuda in 2007 and Hong Kong in 2008) in the One-day Internationals. It was their biggest margin of a win against a Top 10 ranked ICC nation.

After opting to bat, India posted a massive 377-5, courtesy centuries from 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma and the number four batsman, Ambati Rayudu. While Rayudu scored 100 off 81 balls (his third ODI century), Mumbaikar Rohit amassed 162 off just 137 balls that included 20 boundaries and four sixes.

MS Dhoni too chipped in with a quickfire 23(15), scoring two boundaries at a strike-rate of 153.33. In reply, the West Indies struggled to put up a strong show with the bat, unlike the first three ODIs where they were ruthless. Star players like Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels and Shai Hope got out cheaply as the Windies were staring at the defeat losing half the side with just 47 runs on the board. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets, so was Kuldeep, who finished with figures of 3/42.


Though all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja took just one wicket it turned out to be memorable for one reason- the smart work of MS Dhoni behind the stumps. Dhoni with his lightning-fast stumping removed Keemo Paul off Ravindra Jadeja's delivery in the 28th over, which signalled the fall of ninth Windies wicket.

Dhoni took just 0.08 secs to effect the stumping and thereby bettering his own record for the fastest stumping he effected against Australia (George Bailey's wicket off Ravindra Jadeja) in an ODI game back in January 2016 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It was so quick that Jadeja was unsure as to what happened behind the stumps when the leg-umpire went called for the third umpire's decision. Just another day in the office for MS Dhoni who is known for his lightning-fast skills behind the stumps.

India will be taking on the Windies in the fifth and final ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on November 1st in a bid to seal the series.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma
Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Sports- Love of my life
Key points from the first ODI between India and West Indies
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: 6 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted XI for third ODI against West Indies
RELATED STORY
5 best knocks by Indian batsmen against the Windies
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Fantasy tips
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni or Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant for West...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
The unexpectedly competitive ODI series against West...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ambati...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Yesterday
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us