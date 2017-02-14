Video: What happens when normal fans play blind cricket

Fans were amazed at the difficulty involved in getting any contact on the ball whatsoever

Fans were left red-faced after attempting to play blindfolded

The 2nd T20 Blind World Cup held in India was a massive success. During the Bangalore leg, we were at the event to meet a number of the stars and get fascinating insight of the training methods involved in playing blind cricket, but also to get a feel of the event.

There was a general air of amazement and wonder mixed with a certain degree of inquisitiveness. While certain fans had doubts about the format of the game and how it is played, some just wanted to know how difficult it would actually be if they tried their hand at it.

After a couple of hours of viewing, some fans were confident they would be able to get bat to ball. Thus, we decided to spring the ultimate surprise and get unsuspecting fans to try their hand at playing cricket blindfolded.

After two members of the Nepal international cricket team kindly agreed to be part of the video, we were all set to go.

The results were astounding. Despite the fact that the ball was bowled at a much slower pace and without any of the variations, only 1 of the 10 people who took the test managed to get any contact on the ball whatsoever.

Out of the 20 balls bowled, the bowler managed to beat the batsman convincingly 19 times.

If you were wondering as to how the bowler knows where to aim the delivery, it is all by tracking the sound made by the wicket-keeper behind the stumps.

The keeper belongs to the partially sighted (B3 category) of players and directs the bowler on where and how to bowl by making different sounds.

After trying their hand playing cricket blindfolded, the fans started to respect the action even more and were glued to the proceedings for the rest of the day.