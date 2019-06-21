[VIDEO] World Cup 2019: Martin Guptill gets out in a bizarre fashion against South Africa

Jamsheed Dadachanji FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 57 // 21 Jun 2019, 11:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Zealand v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The 25th fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 was played between New Zealand and South Africa as the former went on to register a thrilling four-wicket win against the Faf du Plessis-led side at Birmingham.

The New Zealand innings witnessed the unlikeliest of dismissals when Martin Guptill got out hit wicket to Andile Phehlukwayo in the 15th over, as the New Zealand opener failed to make the most of his positive start in the chase of the target.

Put in to bat first by Kane Willamson, South Africa were dealt with an early jolt as Quinton de Kock was castled early in the second over but a handy half-century from Hashim Amla and good starts from Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram steadied the innings.

Yet, New Zealand kept chipping away with wickets in the middle overs as they finished with just 241/6 from 49 overs, setting New Zealand a modest target of 242 on a tricky wicket.

An unfortunate dismissal for Martin Guptill in Wednesday's game!



(Don't miss that reaction from #FafDuPlessis!)#CWC19 | #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/NWxByjDjm9 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 20, 2019

Guptill, who was batting on 35 runs looked to essay a pull-shot through the vacant mid-wicket region and managed to pierce the gap, but in the process ended up losing his balance as he slipped and his foot hit the wicket that led to his dismissal.

Martin Guptill was left surprised at the dismissal, and unable to believe his luck , he walked back to the pavillion with a sheepish smile. Courtesy of this dismissal, Guptill became the first New Zealand batsman to be dismissed hit-wicket in the history of World Cup.

The game also witnessed yet another record as Hashim Amla breached the 8000 ODI runs landmark and became only the fourth South African to achieve the feat behind Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers and Herschelle Gibbs.