Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19, Day 2 Round-Up: Nadeem breaks world record, Gambhir, Pujara shine

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 757 // 20 Sep 2018, 20:33 IST

It was a mixed day for Team India veterans on the second day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 - Gautam Gambhir and Cheteshwar Pujara scored fifties, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem shattered a two-decade-old world record en route an 8-fer, even as Robin Uthappa (Saurashtra) and Stuart Binny (Karnataka) failed to fire.

U-19 stars Unmukt Chand and Rishabh Pant were dismissed cheaply while likes of Ishan Porel, a member of the 2018 U-19 World Cup squad, and Mayank Dagar had a solid day with the ball, picking up three and four wickets respectively.

Here is the summary and brief scores from the second day of India's domestic 50-over tournament, scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 20.

GROUP A

Ankit Bawne

Ankit Bawne continued his good form from the Quadrangular 'A' series to help Maharashtra notch up a 57-run win over Karnataka at the Chinnaswamy stadium. His unbeaten 104, along with Rahul Tripathi's 70, helped his side reach 245, eventually winning by 57 runs in a rain-marred game.

Brief scores:

Maharashtra 245-8 (Ankit Bawne 104*; Vinay Kumar 2/33) beat Karnataka 107-6 (Pavan Deshpande 31; S Bachhav 2-19) by 57 runs (VJD method)

Vidarbha 254 (Atharva Teide 57; Lukman M 3/54) lost to Baroda 151/2 (Aditya W 50)

Railways 187 (Karan Sharma 33; Mayank Dagar 4/38) lost to Himachal Pradesh 170/5 (Prashant Chopra 77) by 33 runs (VJD method)

