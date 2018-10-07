×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 Round-Up: Ishan Kishan, Parvez Rasool guide their sides to victory 

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
785   //    07 Oct 2018, 17:11 IST

ECB XI v India A - Tour Match
Ishan Kishan

India's premier domestic 50-over tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, saw yet another rain-affected day in Chennai. However, the rain was not too incessant and the three games took place.

The match between Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu at the M Chidambaram Stadium was reduced to 41 overs per side. The match went down to the wire with J&K coming out on top after a scare in the final few overs.

Murali Vijay, who returned from his County stint in England, had a decent outing as he scored 44 off 50. Abhinav Mukund too contributed with the bat, scoring 49. Unfortunately, both the experienced batsmen were unable to go on and score big. The middle-order failed to perform and eventually, they were bowled out for 168. Umar Nazir Mir was the pick of the bowlers, with 4 wickets to his name.

In response, captain Parvez Rasool was the star with the bat as he remained unbeaten on 72 to guide his side to victory. At one point, it looked like they would cruise to victory, but some tight bowling by Tamil Nadu took the match to the last over.

The match between Gujarat and Jharkhand which was held at the SSN College Ground in Chennai was reduced to 25 overs per side. Gujarat, who chose to bat, failed miserably as they were bowled out for just 107. Parthiv Patel scored a duck. Piyush Chawla top-scored with 41 runs to his name. In response, Ishan Kishan led from the front and led his side to a comfortable five-wicket victory.

In the final match between Bengal and Rajasthan held at the T I Murugappa Ground, Bengal achieved an easy six-wicket victory. Batting first, Rajasthan managed to score 179 with Mahipal Lomror top-scoring with 79 runs to his name. In response, Manoj Tiwary and Vivek Singh guided Bengal to victory, scoring 56 and 65 respectively.

Brief Scores:

J&K 169-6 def Tamil Nadu 168 all out by 4 wickets

Jharkhand 108-5 def. Gujarat 107 all out by 3 wickets

Bengal 181-4 def. Rajasthan 177-9 by 6 wickets

Topics you might be interested in:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Tamil Nadu Cricket Parvez Rasool Ishan Kishan
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19: Top performers of the day
RELATED STORY
Parvez Rasool named captain, Irfan Pathan to play as...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018/19: Indrajith's century goes in...
RELATED STORY
Unknown to overnight star: Meet J&K's latest 17-year-old...
RELATED STORY
Karnataka register first win, Bihar claim biggest win in...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Murali Vijay and Washington...
RELATED STORY
India all-rounder Vijay Shankar back in action for Tamil...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Round-Up: Jharkhand, Services,...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19, Day 5 Round-Up: Ishan Kishan...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us