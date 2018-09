Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 Squads

Rahane will lead Mumbai

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018/19 will begin on September 19. 37 teams, including nine new teams, will be vying for the title in India's premier domestic 50-over competition. The tournament will take place across six cities, 12 venues and 169 matches.

Several Indian stars including Ajinkya Rahane and Suresh Raina will captain their respective state sides. Several upcoming stars and established internationals will be looking to impress.

Here are the complete squads of all the nine teams in Elite Group A.

Karnataka Squad: Vinay Kumar (C), Mayank Agarwal, Stuart Binny, Pavan Deshpande, CM Gautam, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, Karun Nair, Naveen MG, Prasidh Krishna, Abhishek Reddy, Ravikumar Samarth, Sharath BR, Jagadeesha Suchith

Mumbai Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Jay Gokul Bista, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Eknath Kerkar, Shivam Dubey, Akash Parkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Vijay Gohil, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias

Baroda Squad: Rishi Arothe, Kedar Devdhar, Lukman Meriwala, Mitesh Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Pinal Shah, Vishnu Solanki, Aditya Waghmode, Bhargav Bhatt, Deepak Hooda (C), Krunal Pandya, Babashafi Pathan, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Swapnil Singh

Vidarbha Squad: Faiz Fazal (C), Ganesh Satish, Wasim Jaffer, Sanjay Ramaswamy, Atharva taide, Yash Thakur, Shrikant Wagh, Apoorv Wankhade, Ravi Jangid, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Karnewar, Jitesh Sharma, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wadkar, Akshay Wakhare

Punjab Squad: Mandeep Singh (C), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Gitansh Khera, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Manan Vohra, Yuvraj Singh, Sharad Lumba, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Arshdeep Singh, Arpit Pannu, Abhishek Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Barinder Sran, Manpreet Gony

Railways Squad: Anureet Singh (C), Ashish Yadav, Avinash Yadav, Prashant Awasthi, Mrunal Devdhar, Arindam Ghosh, Karan Sharma, Madhur Khatri, Manjeet Singh, Amit Paunikar, Chandrakant Sakure, Saurabh Wakaskar, Ankit Yadav

Goa Squad: Amogh Sunil Desai (C), Felix Alemao, Amit Verma, Sumiran Amonkar, Krishna Das, Deepraj Gaonkar, Lakshay Garg , Rajashekhar Harikant, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Malik Shirur, Darshan Misal, Amulya Pandrekar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Keenan Vaz

Himachal Pradesh Squad: Prashant Chopra (C), Sumeet Verma, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Amit Kumar, Ankush Bains, Mayank Dagar, Rishi Dhawan, Vinay Galetiya, Nikhil Gangta, Gurvinder Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ayush Jamwal, Ankit Kaushik, Priyanshu Khanduri , Ekant Sen

Maharashtra Squad: Rahul Tripathi (C), Ankit Bawne, Prashant Kore, Satyajeet Bachhav, Samad Fallah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Swapnil Gugale, Atharva Kale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Rohit Motwani, Shrikant Mundhe, Jay Pande, Anupam Sanklecha, Mukesh Choudhary

