×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19: Yuvraj Singh heroics hand Punjab their 4th win in their last game

Kartikeya Kumar
ANALYST
News
223   //    08 Oct 2018, 18:47 IST

With plans of retiring post the World Cup, could this be Yuvraj's last 50-over appearance for Punjab?
With plans of retiring post the World Cup, could this be Yuvraj's last 50-over appearance for Punjab?

Yuvraj Singh, who is fighting for a place in the national side for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, was again instrumental in winning his team yet another match. Yuvraj scored 264 runs in 7 innings during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of just under 40 and a strike rate of 81.48.

Despite winning most of their completed matches, Punjab could not make it to the quarter-finals, thanks to a neck-tight format. They were also unlucky as two of their matches were rained out, one after scoring 359 and restricting the opposition Goa to 46 for 2 in 10 overs. In six innings before this one, Yuvraj's match-winning knocks of 41, 48 and 96 kept Punjab in the hunt for the quarterfinals. He hit 23 fours and 9 sixes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Yuvraj Singh has been playing domestic cricket for the last two seasons following his ousting from the national team. While his prime motivation is winning another World Cup for India, he is most likely to retire following the tournament's 2019 edition. Yuvraj, who was diagnosed with cancer after his man-of-the-tournament performance during the 2011 World Cup, made a great comeback to the national side and continued to be a match-winner.

In his most recent major tournament for India - the 2017 Champions Trophy - Yuvraj was one of India's top performers, winning the Man of the match award in India's opening game against Pakistan, who beat India in the final. He was rested after the following ODI series against the West Indies and has not been able to make it back to the Indian side thereafter.

In today's match, Yuvraj took the wicket of Samarth R of Karnataka, to end an opening partnership of 115 with BR Sharath. This led to a collapse, and Karnataka lost all their ten wickets in a space of 181 runs. He anchored Punjab's innings after they lost their first wicket with 99 runs remaining.

Though Punjab lost two more wickets with Yuvraj still at the crease, he lost his wicket after the scores were levelled - leaving his team with just one run to win. Punjab won the match, and Yuvraj's innings consisted of 2 fours and 2 sixes.

Yuvraj would have more opportunities to prove his mettle during the upcoming Ranji Trophy season that begins on November 11, and would also be available for the domestic T20 tournaments that follow. He would also be available for national selection, in case the team wants to have a look at their most experienced batsman after the middle order's continued failure in the ODI format.

Just like his good friend Chris Gayle, who ended his List A career for Jamaica with a match-winning century yesterday, Yuvraj too ensured his team a victory in what might be his last 50-over match for his state team. Both the cricketers, who have been representing their national sides for over 18 years now, would hope that they end on a high after representing their respective countries in next year's World Cup.

Topics you might be interested in:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 Punjab Cricket Indian Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Chris Gayle ODI Cricket Leisure Reading
Kartikeya Kumar
ANALYST
A sport lover, a music enthusiast and an environmentalist. I have played and followed all games I write on, for over twenty years. I would love to have your feedback on my insights.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19: Yuvraj Singh consistently...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018, round-up: Yuvraj Singh and...
RELATED STORY
Yuvraj Singh smashes 41-ball 48 in Domestic season opener
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 Squads
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Murali Vijay and Washington...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19: First impressions of 9 new...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19, Day 3, Round-up: Rahane...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Top performances of the day
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19: Amit Mishra reminds...
RELATED STORY
Karnataka register first win, Bihar claim biggest win in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us