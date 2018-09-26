Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Hooda, Unadkat shine as Delhi, Karnataka suffer shock defeats

Despite a few rain-truncated games, the action continued in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with a couple of high-scoring games and tight finishes lighting up the day. Delhi lost their first game of the tournament, losing out to Odisha in a tight game despite an unlikely 10th wicket stand between Suboth Bhati and Navdeep Saini.

Elsewhere, out of favour India pacer Jaydev Unadkat took a four-wicket haul in Saurashtra's win, while CSK and IPL player Ankush Bains starred with an unbeaten 173 for Himachal Pradesh.

Karnataka skittled to yet another loss, despite a star-studded line-up, to hand Baroda a win.

Here's the summary of the day's action:

Group A

Karun Nair

Karnataka 237 (R Samarth 102, A Sheth 4/42) lost to Baroda 230/3 (K Devdhar 123, Hooda 62)

Karnataka's hopes of qualifying for the quarterfinals took another hit as they lost to Baroda in a rain-affected game in Bangalore. Despite R Samarth's century, Karnataka managed only 237, a target that was reduced to 227 from 47 overs for Baroda.

Kedar Devdhar's scintillating ton and Deepak Hooda's 62 ensured that the side won the match inside 44 overs.

Vidarbha 297/7 (A Taide 148, F Fazal 91) lost to Himachal Pradesh 298/6 (A Bains 173*, P Khanduri 63)

Railways 180 (M Devdhar 64, A Sanklecha 2/16) lost to Maharashtra 186/3 (R Gaikwad 84, A Yadav 2/39)

