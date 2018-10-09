Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Rohit Sharma to play for Mumbai

Aadya Sharma

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, who recently led the ODI side to victory in the Asia Cup, is set to play for Mumbai in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He will play under Shreyas Iyer.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, speaking to the Times of India, confirmed Rohit's availability for Mumbai's knockout games.

“Yes, he will...we’ll pick the team on October 10. Rohit will play for us in one or two games. The team will be led by Shreyas Iyer, who captained Mumbai in their last two games in the league stage,” he said.

Rohit had taken the Vijay Hazare Trophy route in 2017, back when he was recovering from a leg injury. Ahead of the Champions Trophy, he played two games at Chennai but managed scores of just 4 and 16 in the two outings.

In all, he has played 23 List A games for Mumbai, and averages 37 with the bat, having scored just one hundred and five fifties.

Mumbai's next game is against Bihar on October 14, and, if they qualify, they'll play the semifinals on October 17.

There are reports that MS Dhoni, who took over the captaincy from Rohit for one game during the Asia Cup, could turn up for Jharkhand in the knockout stages too, on October 14.

Jharkhand's last Group C game is against Services on October 11. The side is currently being led by Ishan Kishan. Dhoni played in all six games for Jharkhand last year.

Dhoni's form has been erratic of late, and a few solid knocks could help him get into his groove, ahead of his next assignment, the West Indies series.

India's first ODI game against West Indies, part of the five-match series, is on October 21, at Guwahati. Rohit, not selected for the ongoing two-Test series, will be banking on the Mumbai games to gain some handy batting practice ahead of the Windies ODIs.