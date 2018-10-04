×
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Round-up: Raina, Rana shine with the bat

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
330   //    04 Oct 2018, 19:06 IST

<p>

Test cricket is taking centre-stage at Rajkot, with the India-West Indies game currently underway, but the country's domestic 50-over tournament continued to take place, giving a platform to future hopefuls and ageing stars to perform and make news.

Here is the summary of the day's play:

Rana scored a century in Delhi's win
Rana scored a century in Delhi's win

Delhi 284-8 (N Rana 107, M Hirwani 4-49) beat Madhya Pradesh 209 (V Iyer 53, L Yadav 5-25) by 75 runs

Riding on Nitish Rana's century, Delhi trumped Madhya Pradesh by 75 runs, winning their group B game at Delhi. The top-4 Delhi batsmen all got good starts, but a middle-order collapse meant that they had to stay content at 284.

It was then that 22-year-old Lalit Yadav came to the stage and took the limelight, picking up a five-wicket haul as the MP team folded for 209, with V Iyer being the only batsman to manage a 50.

Kerala 228 (V Jagadeesh 82, S Kumar 3-31) beat Uttar Pradesh 227 (S Raina 66, J Saxena 2-31) by 1 run

Despite the heroics of Suresh Raina, who scored a fighting 50, Kerala managed to eke out a one-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh in a thriller.

India v Zimbabwe - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Raina's 66 couldn't prevent his team's loss

Other scores:

Odisha 197 (B Samantray 66, J Unadkat 3-39) beat Saurashtra 145 (S Jackson 40, G Poddar 3-33) by 52 runs


Plate

Meghalaya 315-5 (P Bisht 149, P Tamang 1-40) beat Sikkim 166-9 (LY Lepcha 36, G Singh 4-20) by 149 runs

Punit Bisht continued his great form with the bat, hitting yet another century in the tournament, as Meghalaya won their game against Sikkim by a massive 149 runs in their game at Anand.

Bisht's 149 ensured that Meghalaya posted 315 on the board, and a four-wicket haul from the side's Gurinder Singh, who restricted Sikkim to 166-9 in 50 overs.

Other scores:

Arunachal Pradesh 95 (S Seth 32, SA Jain 5-13) lost to Puducherry 100-3 (A Nayar 65, T Neri 2-6) by 7 wickets

Manipur 172-8 (Y Singh 134, R Khan 3-39) lost to Bihar 176-2 (B Kumar 100, K Meitei 1-20)

India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
