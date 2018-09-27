Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Round-up: Shankar slams ton, Nadeem impresses again
The seventh round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 saw three games being played between teams of Group C. Here are the brief scores from today's play:
Haryana 304 (P Chandila 88, TM Ul-Haq 3-62) beat Rajasthan 157 (A Lamba 46, H Patel 3-19) by 147 runs
25-year-old Pramod Chandila starred for Haryana in their clash against Rajasthan, taking his side from 157-5 to over 300, scoring a stunning 55-ball 88. The late assault ensured that Haryana ended on 304, and eventually secured a 147-run win.
In response to Haryana, none of the Rajasthan batsmen could click, as they lost their first five inside 70 runs. Abhimanyu Lamba tried to play a lone-hand towards the end, but it turned out to be too little, too late.
Jharkhand 221-8 (A Roy 96, W Raza 3-53) beat J&K 148 (M Mudhasir 53*, Nadeem 5-17) by 73 runs
A jaw-dropping counter-attacking knock by No.8 Anukul Roy, coupled with yet another five-wicket haul from Shahbaz Nadeem, ensured a comfortable win for Jharkhand after an early stutter. Batting first, Jharkhand lost the top six batsmen inside 100, but a late assault from Roy, and help from the lower order, took them to a respectable score.
Jammu & Kashmir never got going in the chase, and it was left to No.11 Mohammed Mudhasir to collect his first 50 ever, smashing six sixes in his 28-ball 53. Nadeem's spell of 5-17 ensured that the side managed to blank out Parvez Rasool's team without breaking a sweat.
Tamil Nadu 334-4 (V Shankar 129, A Sinha 2-28) beat Assam 204 (R Parag 45, V Chakravathi 2-40) by 130 runs
In the other match at Chennai, Tamil Nadu stomped over Assam, completing a thumping 130 run win against Amit Sinha's team. Batting first, Vijay Shankar compiled a swashbuckling 129 off just 99 deliveries, returning to the side and finding form after having been sidelined with a thumb injury.
Half-centuries from Abhinav Mukund and captain Baba Indrajith ensured that TN sailed over 300. In response, Assam first ran into the tight bowling of M Mohammed, while the rest of the bowlers chipped in to ensure that Assam fell way short of the final target.