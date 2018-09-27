Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Round-up: Shankar slams ton, Nadeem impresses again

Nadeem took yet another five-wicket haul

The seventh round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 saw three games being played between teams of Group C. Here are the brief scores from today's play:

Haryana 304 (P Chandila 88, TM Ul-Haq 3-62) beat Rajasthan 157 (A Lamba 46, H Patel 3-19) by 147 runs

25-year-old Pramod Chandila starred for Haryana in their clash against Rajasthan, taking his side from 157-5 to over 300, scoring a stunning 55-ball 88. The late assault ensured that Haryana ended on 304, and eventually secured a 147-run win.

In response to Haryana, none of the Rajasthan batsmen could click, as they lost their first five inside 70 runs. Abhimanyu Lamba tried to play a lone-hand towards the end, but it turned out to be too little, too late.

Jharkhand 221-8 (A Roy 96, W Raza 3-53) beat J&K 148 (M Mudhasir 53*, Nadeem 5-17) by 73 runs

A jaw-dropping counter-attacking knock by No.8 Anukul Roy, coupled with yet another five-wicket haul from Shahbaz Nadeem, ensured a comfortable win for Jharkhand after an early stutter. Batting first, Jharkhand lost the top six batsmen inside 100, but a late assault from Roy, and help from the lower order, took them to a respectable score.

Jammu & Kashmir never got going in the chase, and it was left to No.11 Mohammed Mudhasir to collect his first 50 ever, smashing six sixes in his 28-ball 53. Nadeem's spell of 5-17 ensured that the side managed to blank out Parvez Rasool's team without breaking a sweat.

Tamil Nadu 334-4 (V Shankar 129, A Sinha 2-28) beat Assam 204 (R Parag 45, V Chakravathi 2-40) by 130 runs

In the other match at Chennai, Tamil Nadu stomped over Assam, completing a thumping 130 run win against Amit Sinha's team. Batting first, Vijay Shankar compiled a swashbuckling 129 off just 99 deliveries, returning to the side and finding form after having been sidelined with a thumb injury.

Half-centuries from Abhinav Mukund and captain Baba Indrajith ensured that TN sailed over 300. In response, Assam first ran into the tight bowling of M Mohammed, while the rest of the bowlers chipped in to ensure that Assam fell way short of the final target.