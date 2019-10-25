Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: 5 Indian bowlers with hat-tricks in the competition

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 43 // 25 Oct 2019, 21:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Abhimanyu Mithun bagged a hat-trick on his birthday.

The final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka saw heavyweights of India cricket like Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Manish Pandey battle it out to become the best 50-over side in the country this season. Eventually, Karnataka inflicted defeat on Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method) in a rain-curtailed encounter.

By the end of the first innings, Tamil Nadu were dismissed for 252 runs, thanks to a hat-trick by the experienced paceman Abhimanyu Mithun. Birthday boy Mithun became the first Karnataka bowler to achieve this feat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He also became the first fast bowler to have taken a hat-trick in the tournament and also represented India. All the other players making this list are spin bowlers.

Here a look at the list of all bowlers who took a hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and also represented India.

#1 Murali Kartik

Murali Kartik celebrating the wicket of Brad Hogg.

Left-arm spin bowler Murali Kartik claimed a hat-trick for Railways in their Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter at Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium on February 11, 2010. He completed his hat-trick by taking the wickets of Vivek Yadav, Pankaj Singh and Vikrant Yadav.

Vivek Yadav was clean bowled, Pankaj Singh was caught by Faiz Fazal and Vikrant Yadav gave a simple catch back to Murali Kartik to complete three in three. Chasing a target of 257, Railways won the game by four wickets and 14 balls remaining, thanks to a four-wicket haul by Murali Kartik, giving away only 31 runs in nine overs.

He represented India in eight Tests, 37 ODIs and one T20I, taking a combined 61 wickets. In the era of a dominant Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh in the Indian line-up, Murali Kartik remained mostly on the fringes of the national team before making his Test debut against South Africa at Mumbai on February 24, 2000.

1 / 3 NEXT