Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019: Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu advance to semifinals

Tamil Nadu's impeccable record in the group stages helped them advance to the semi-finals.

The Chattisgarh openers perished in no time as the scoreboard read 3/2 after 19 legitimate deliveries. With the batting unit in a spot of bother, skipper Harpreet Singh put on a rescue act in the company of Amandeep Khare. The duo produced a 135-run stand in a mere 143 balls for the fourth wicket. Both the batsmen hit their respective fifties. Harpreet made 83 while Khare remained unbeaten on 59*.

Chasing the modest target, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Aditya Tare forged an unbeaten stand of 95 runs for the opening wicket. In-form Jaiswal found the ropes on 10 occasions, five of them resulting in maximums. Tare played the role of a second fiddle and made a run-a-ball 31. A no-result saw Mumbai crash out of the ongoing tournament as Chattisgarh booked a semi-final slot. The side will lock horns with defending champions Karnataka at the Chinnaswamy stadium on October 23.

Brief Scores: Chattisgarh190 for 6 in 45.4 overs (Harpreet Singh 83, Amandeep Khare 59*; Dhawal Kulkarni 2-9) vs Mumbai 95/0 in 11.3 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 60*, Aditya Tare 31*).

The script was no different in the third quarterfinals to find the winner of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Tamil Nadu managed to put 174/6 in the sheet before the game was reduced to 39 overs due to persistent shower. The Punjab bowlers were right on the money as Dinesh Karthik’s side lost four of their top batters by the time they reached the three-figure mark. Baba Aparajith came good with the bat and struck a 76-ball 56.

He didn’t find much support from the other end and it was all-rounder Washington Sundar, who stayed till the very end and contributed with an unbeaten 35*. The match was very much in balance when rain played spoilsport. Chasing a revised target of 195 in the same number of overs, Punjab were restricted to 52/2 in 12.2 overs.

Here's how the rain-affected day panned out at Alur as TN go onto the final four of the #VijayHazareTrophy! #TNvPUN pic.twitter.com/YXT0t5lt0W — TNCA (@TNCACricket) October 21, 2019

Opener Sanvir Singh was batting on 21* and he was joined by skipper Mandeep Singh at the crease when covers were called in. A perfect streak in the group stages helped Tamil Nadu advance to the semi-finals. On the other hand, with five wins in the kitty, Punjab faced elimination.

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 174/6 in 39 overs (Baba Aparajith 56; Mayank Markande 2-26) vs Punjab 52/2 in 12.2 overs (Sanvir Singh 21).