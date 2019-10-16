Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: Looking back at all 3 double centuries in the tournament's history

Sanju Samson

After the early rain interruptions, the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 has come to life with two double hundreds in a span of six days. The teams are now gearing up to make the most of their chances to reach the knockouts, but these two performances have stolen the limelight.

The two double centuries have broken a number of records too. There have been just three double centuries in the tournament's history, and all three have been scored in the last two years itself.

Here's a look at the three batsmen who have scored a double hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy:

#1 Karn Veer Kaushal - 202

In 2018, Karn Veer Kaushal became the first batsman to score a double century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He hit a remarkable 202 runs off 135 balls against Sikkim to break Rahane's record of 187 runs against Maharashtra in the 2007-2008 season.

Kaushal added 296 runs for the opening wicket with Vineet Saxena, the highest opening stand in List A cricket in India at that time.

The first century of the knock came in 71 deliveries while the second took just 61 balls. Kaushal went on to score 489 runs in eight games in the 2018-19 season, including three hundreds, at a healthy average of 69.85.

#2 Sanju Samson - 212*

Sanju Samson

On 12 October 2019, Sanju Samson scored a majestic unbeaten knock of 212 runs in 129 balls against Goa to become only the second double centurion in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Samson’s knock was studded with 21 fours and 10 huge sixes, as he went about his business at a strike-rate of 164.34.

This knock was Samson’s maiden List A century. He also has nine first-class hundreds and two T20 hundreds.

Samson came in to bat at one-down and added 338 runs with Sachin Baby, who scored 127 runs. After captain Robin Uthappa was given out handling the ball early on in the innings, Samson and Baby played with caution but eventually started whacking the ball around.

Samson remained unbeaten till the end to help Kerala post 377 runs.

With 410 runs at an average of 58.57, Samson stands 10th in the list of top run-getters this season. His knock gave a perfect reminder of his abilities to the selectors, who have been looking for someone to compete with Rishabh Pant for a place in the national team.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal - 203

Yashasvi Jaiswal

17-year-old Mumbai opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third batsman overall to score a double century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy today.

His knock of 203 against Jharkhand made him the youngest batsmen in the world to score a double-hundred in List A cricket. The teenager broke the record of South Africa’s Alan Barrow, who scored a double century at the age of 20 years and 273 days in 1975.

Jaiswal’s double ton made him the seventh Indian to score a double hundred in List A cricket after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma (three times), Shikhar Dhawan, Karn Veer Kaushal and Sanju Samson.

In his 154-ball knock, Jaiswal hit 12 sixes and 17 boundaries. He now stands at the fourth position in the top run-getters' list this year with 504 runs at a phenomenal average of 100.80.

In five matches, Jaiswal has hit three centuries at a strike-rate of exactly 100.