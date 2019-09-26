Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 results roundup: KL Rahul and Sanju Samson fail to impress | 26th September 2019

Out of the six matches scheduled to take place on the third day of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019, three matches were abandoned due to rain. In the other three matches, popular names like KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat were in action.

Here are the complete results of the matches played on 26th September 2019.

Elite, Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy at the KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Andhra vs Goa

The first of the three matches of Group A saw Ricky Bhui's team Andhra lock horns with the Goa cricket team. Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, Andhra restricted Goa to mere 107 runs in the allotted 21 overs.

Yarra Prithviraj took a 5-wicket haul for Andhra while Amogh Sunil Desai was the top scorer for Goa. In reply, Prashanth Kumar's 46-run knock sealed the deal for Andhra as they won the match by 7 wickets.

Brief Scores - Goa 107/9, 21 overs (Amogh Sunil Desai 23, Yarra Prithviraj 5/21) lost to Andhra 112/3, 20.2 overs (Prashanth Kumar 46*, Lakshay Garg 1/21) by 7 wickets.

Elite, Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bengaluru

Kerala vs Saurashtra

In another rain-curtailed match, Jaydev Unadkat's team Saurashtra met Kerala as all eyes were on the performance of Sanju Samson. Saurashtra won the toss and elected to bowl first but Vishnu Vinod and Vinoop Manoharan's solid opening stand provided a good start to Kerala.

However, as soon as the partnership was broken, Kerala suffered a collapse as they ended the innings at 186/9 in 34 overs after being 88-0 at one stage. Sanju Samson played a knock of 16 runs while Jaydev Unadkat scalped 2 wickets.

Chasing 187 in 34 overs, Saurashtra won the match by 3 wickets thanks to Aarpit Vasavada's unbeaten knock of 92 runs.

Brief Scores - Kerala 186/9, 34 overs (Vinoop Manoharan 47, Chirag Jani 3/23) lost to Saurashtra 187/7, 33.4 overs (Aarpit Vasavada 92*, Sandeep Warrier 2/31) by 3 wickets.

Elite, Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Karnataka vs Jharkhand

In the only full match played on the day, Manish Pandey's half-century inspired home team Karnataka to a 123-run victory against Jharkhand. KL Rahul scored 29 runs off 51 balls before Manish Pandey's 52 and Pavan Deshpande's 70 guided Karnataka to 285/9 in 50 overs. Rahul Shukla took 4 wickets for Jharkhand.

After setting a stiff target of 286 runs, Karnataka ensured that they do not allow Ishan Kishan's men to even cross the 200-run mark as they scalped all the 10 wickets inside 38 overs to register a huge win.

Brief Scores - Karnataka 285/9, 50 overs (Pavan Deshpande 70, Rahul Shukla 4/43) beat Jharkhand 162, 37.5 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 43, Krishnappa Gowtham 5/43) by 123 runs.