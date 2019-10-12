Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: Twitter reacts Sanju Samson scores double century against Goa

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has become only the second batsman to score a double hundred in the premier List A tournament of the country, Vijay Hazare Trophy. Samson achieved this feat today against Goa as he played an unbeaten knock of 212 runs off just 129 balls.

The Rajasthan Royals star smashed 21 fours and 10 sixes in his explosive innings. The right-handed batsman has been in phenomenal touch in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he has already amassed 379 runs in the tourney. Also, in the unofficial one-day series played versus South Africa 'A' last month, Samson had played a fabulous innings of 91 runs from just 48 balls.

With this innings, Samson now holds the record of the highest individual score by a wicket-keeper in List 'A' cricket. The previous record-holder, Abid Ali had played a knock of 209* in the Pakistan One-Day Cup but Samson shattered his record today.

The most interesting fact about Samson's innings is that this was the first occasion he crossed the 100-run milestone in List 'A' cricket and his skills helped him convert his maiden hundred into a double century.

He had built a magnificent partnership of 338 runs for the third wicket with Sachin Baby (125). While Baby supported him to perfection, Samson played the role of the aggressor with the strike-rate of 164.34. Ultimately, Kerala posted a score of 377/3 on the board despite losing the wickets of their openers Robin Uthappa and Vishnu Vinod early in the innings.

As the Kerala-based wicket-keeper broke multiple records today, he has become the talk of the Twitter. Here's how the Twitterati reacted to Sanju Samson's innings of 212*:

The moment Sanju Samson completed his double hundred. pic.twitter.com/MqmbkZskxN — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) October 12, 2019

Make that 2️⃣1️⃣2️⃣* with 2️⃣1️⃣ fours! 😍@IamSanjuSamson broke multiple records with this innings:



- 6th player to score 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ in List-A cricket

- Highest List A score by an Indian keeper

- Highest score in #VijayHazare Trophy

- Fastest List A 200 by an Indian (125 balls) — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 12, 2019

Sanju Samson has scored a double-century for Kerala against Goa in Vijay Hazare Trophy.



Indians to score double-century in List-A cricket:



Sachin Tendulkar

Virender Sehwag

Rohit Sharma (3)

Shikhar Dhawan

Karn Kaushal

SANJU SAMSON (today) — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 12, 2019

Highest scores by a wicket-keeper in List-A matches:-



212* - SANJU SAMSON for Kerala, today

209* - Abid Ali for Islamabad, 2018

200 - Kamran Akmal for WAPDA, 2018

183* - MS Dhoni for India, 2005

178* - Q de Kock for South Africa, 2016

178 - H Nicholls for Canterbury, 2015 — Kausthub241 (@kaustats) October 12, 2019

Congratulations @IamSanjuSamson. A double century in a List A game is a special achievement. Look forward to more — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 12, 2019

SANJU SAMSON. TAKE A BOW.

Double century in a 50 over game! What an innings! If he gets enough runs and stays consistent, then it’s just tough to keep him out of the Indian squad. — Sooraj Jayaraman (@yoyosooraj619) October 12, 2019

Indians to score List A 200s

in ODIs

3 - Rohit Sharma

1 - Sachin Tendulkar/Virender Sehwag



Outside ODIs

1 - Shikhar Dhawan (248 for India A v SA-A in Aug 2013)

1 - Karn Kaushal (202 for Uttarakhand) in 2018/19

1 - Sanju Samson (212* for Kerala) - today! — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 12, 2019

Sanju Samson smashes a fastest double century by an Indian in List A Cricket...



200 in 125 Balls 🔥 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 12, 2019

Sanju Samson: 212* off 129



- Highest List A score by a keeper (Prev: 209* by Abid Ali)

- Highest score in #VijayHazare (Prev: 202 by KV Kaushal)

- Fastest List A 200 by an Indian (125 balls)

- 1st Indian to score List A 200 at No.3 position

- Highest maiden century in List A — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 12, 2019

Well done @IamSanjuSamson on a double hundred in a domestic one-day game!!! This man is bursting at seams with talent and talent must meet opportunity very soon @BCCI @StarSportsIndia #VijayHazareTrophy #VijayHazare — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 12, 2019