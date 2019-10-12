Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: Twitter reacts Sanju Samson scores double century against Goa
Sanju Samson has become only the second batsman to score a double hundred in the premier List A tournament of the country, Vijay Hazare Trophy. Samson achieved this feat today against Goa as he played an unbeaten knock of 212 runs off just 129 balls.
The Rajasthan Royals star smashed 21 fours and 10 sixes in his explosive innings. The right-handed batsman has been in phenomenal touch in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he has already amassed 379 runs in the tourney. Also, in the unofficial one-day series played versus South Africa 'A' last month, Samson had played a fabulous innings of 91 runs from just 48 balls.
With this innings, Samson now holds the record of the highest individual score by a wicket-keeper in List 'A' cricket. The previous record-holder, Abid Ali had played a knock of 209* in the Pakistan One-Day Cup but Samson shattered his record today.
The most interesting fact about Samson's innings is that this was the first occasion he crossed the 100-run milestone in List 'A' cricket and his skills helped him convert his maiden hundred into a double century.
He had built a magnificent partnership of 338 runs for the third wicket with Sachin Baby (125). While Baby supported him to perfection, Samson played the role of the aggressor with the strike-rate of 164.34. Ultimately, Kerala posted a score of 377/3 on the board despite losing the wickets of their openers Robin Uthappa and Vishnu Vinod early in the innings.
As the Kerala-based wicket-keeper broke multiple records today, he has become the talk of the Twitter. Here's how the Twitterati reacted to Sanju Samson's innings of 212*: