Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Arunachal Pradesh are set to face Manipur in the fourth round of the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Both Arunachal and Manipur haven't found their feet in the competition so far. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the Plate standings. While Arunachal Pradesh are seventh with three losses in as many games, Manipur are last after losing all their matches.

Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur have already crashed out of the competition, so they have only pride to play for on Sunday.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Match Details

Match: Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur, Round 4, Plate, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 12th, 2021, Sunday; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Pitch Report

The surface is decent for batting, but spinners should receive some help. The team winning the toss might opt to bowl first to take advantage of helpful conditions for the new ball in the morning.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Weather Forecast

A clear day with bright skies is predicted in Jaipur on Sunday. There is no chance of rain, and the temperature is expected to stay between 8 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Probable XIs

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh lost their last game to Mizoram by five wickets. They posted a total of 218-7 in their allotted 50 overs, batting first.

Captain Techi Neri top scored with 86 runs, while Akhilesh Sahani played a brisk unbeaten 46 off 28 deliveries at the death. Arunachal Pradesh's bowlers, though, failed to defend the total, as their opponents romped home inside 48 overs. Techi Neri was the pick of the Arunachal bowlers, taking two wickets.

Probable XI

Techi Doria, Song Tacho, Techi Neri (C), Kamsha Yangfo (WK), Rajesh Bishnoi Jr, Akhilesh Sahani, Myendung Singpho, Manvan Patel, Suraj Tayam, Nazeeb Saiyed, Yab Niya Niia.

Manipur

Manipur lost their last game to Meghalaya by 111 runs. Batting first, Meghalaya posted 257-8 in their allotted 50 overs, with only Maniput's Thomas Moirangthem impressing with the ball, taking two wickets.

In response, Manipur's batting unit failed miserably, getting bowled out for a paltry 147 in 49.2 overs. Kishan Singha showed some spunk with a fighting fifty.

Probable XI

Prafullomani Singh (WK), Narisingh Yadav (C), Sagatpam Jayanta, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Thomas Moirangthem, Nitesh Sedai, Kishan Singha, Johnson Singh, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Somorjit Salam, Bishworjit Konthoujam.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Match Prediction

Both Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur are going through a terrible run of form, so it could be a close game when they clash on Sunday,

Arunachal Pradesh have done better in the competition so far, managing to trouble their opponents more than Manipur. So they're expected to win this contest on Sunday.

Prediction: Arunachal Pradesh are expected to win this game.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur live telecast details and channel list

TV: NA.

Live Streaming: Disney + HOTSTAR.

