Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Baroda vs Mumbai: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Baroda and Mumbai square off in the second round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The St Xavier’s KCA Cricket Ground in Mangalapuram, Trivandrum will host this exciting contest.

Baroda lost to Bengal in their opening game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Bowling first, the bowlers did a fine job of knocking over the Bengal side on 230. The Baroda batters failed to adapt to the conditions as the lack of a big partnership resulted in them getting bundled out on 203, falling short by 27 runs.

Mumbai, meanwhile, faced Tamil Nadu in their opening game, where they suffered a loss. After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the bowlers struggled to pick up regular wickets as Tamil Nadu posted 290 on the board in their 50 overs.

The batters struggled throughout the innings as they could only manage to score 236 and eventually lost the game by 54 runs. Both sides will be looking to register their first win of the competition.

Baroda vs Mumbai Match Details:

Match: Baroda vs Mumbai, Round 2, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 9th 2021, Thursday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: St Xavier’s KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Trivandrum

Baroda vs Mumbai Pitch Report

The pitch at St Xavier’s KCA Cricket Ground is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Baroda vs Mumbai Weather Forecast

The temperature in Trivandrum is expected to range between 24 and 31 degrees Celsius. There is a high chance of rain predicted on Thursday.

Baroda vs Mumbai Probable XIs

Baroda

A. Sheth picked up four wickets and was well-supported by Lukman Meriwala, who scalped three wickets as they knocked over Bengal on 230. Krunal Pandya top-scored with 39 but the other batters failed to contribute as they fell short by 27 runs.

Probable XI

Kedar Devdhar (c), Shashwat Rawat, P A Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh, Mitesh Patel, A Sheth, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, K R Kakade

Mumbai

Dhawal Kulkarni was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged three wickets. Mohit Avasthi and Tushar Deshpande chipped in with two wickets apiece. Skipper Shams Mulani scored 75 but lacked support from the other batters as they were knocked over on 236, in their pursuit of 291.

Probable XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Hardik Tamore (wk), Siddhesh Lad, Shams Mulani (c), Shivam Dube, Sairaj Patil, Mohit Avasthi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian

Baroda vs Mumbai Match Prediction

Both sides have lost their opening games. Both Baroda and Mumbai have failed to chase down totals put up by their respective opposition and will be looking for a much-improved performance in their next fixture.

Baroda look a well-settled unit and are expected to come out on top on Thursday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Baroda to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Yashasvi Jaiswal to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far