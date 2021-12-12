Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Baroda vs Tamil Nadu: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The fifth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 sees Baroda take on Tamil Nadu. The KCA Cricket Ground in Mangalapuram, Trivandrum will host this exciting contest.

Baroda have managed to win only a single game in the competition so far. They faced Karnataka in their last encounter and suffered a loss.

After being asked to bat first, it was a disappointing display from the batters as they were bundled out on 176. The bowlers failed to step up as they couldn't defend the total.

Karnataka chased down the total with six wickets in hand, leading to a third defeat for Baroda.

Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, were on a roll in the competition, winning three games on the trot until their progress was halted in their last match by Puducherry.

After electing to field first, the bowlers did a fine job to restrict Puducherry to 225. The batters tried their level best but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they fell short by a solitary run.

They lost nine wickets in the process and suffered a heart-breaking loss. Tamil Nadu will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Match Details:

Match: Baroda vs Tamil Nadu, Round 5, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 14, 2021, Tuesday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Trivandrum

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Pitch Report

The pitch at the KCA Cricket Ground is on the slower side. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and it will help spinners from both sides.

The batters need to be patient while playing their strokes.

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Tuesday. The temperature in Trivandrum is expected to hover between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Probable XIs

Baroda

Bhanu Pania top-scored with 40 but the other batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out for 176 in their previous match against Karnataka.

The bowlers then failed to pick up wickets as Karnataka chased down the total in the 39th over.

Probable XI

Kedar Devdhar (c), Aditya Waghmode, Abhimanyusingh, Krunal Pandya, Bhanu Pania, Dhruv Patel, Mitesh Patel (wk), K R Kakade, A Sheth, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala

Tamil Nadu

Washington Sundar picked up a fifer to break the back of Puducherry’s batting lineup in the previous match, restricting them to 225.

Narayan Jagadeesan (64) and Dinesh Karthik (65) contributed with the bat but lacked support from the other batters as they lost the game by a single run.

Probable XI

C Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (c & wk), Washington Sundar, Baba Indrajith, Dinesh Karthik, Shahrukh Khan, Kousik J, R Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, M Siddharth, Ragupathy Silambarasan

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off defeats in their last games. Baroda suffered a heavy loss whereas Tamil Nadu lost to Puducherry in a thriller of a contest. Both will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Tamil Nadu looks strong on paper and expect them to go past Baroda on Tuesday.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu to win this encounter.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

