Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh will lock horns in the plate group of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur on Monday, December 13.

Bihar started the tournament with back-to-back defeats over Mizoram and Meghalaya. However, they bounced back in style to bag two wins over Nagaland and Sikkim. They are currently third and would need more wins to climb up the points table.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh have lost all four matches they have played so far in the tournament. They are already out of the tournament and will be playing for pride in this last encounter.

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Details

Match: Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group.

Date and Time: December 13, Monday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur.

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Weather Report

The weather at the venue is expected to be partly cloudy and there won't be any interruption due to rain. Temperatures will hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Pitch Report

A good batting track is laid at this venue and we can expect the team batting first to post a total over and above 250. Chasing seems to be quite tricky as slow bowlers will try to strangle the game as the match progresses.

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Probable XIs

Bihar

Sakibul Gani has scored 231 runs in four innings so far at an average of 77. He is leading the run-scoring charts for his side. Ashutosh Aman has picked up seven wickets in four innings, leading the wicket-taking charts.

Probable XI: Yashasvi Rishav, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Babul Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sakibul Gani, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Kumar Mridul, Ashutosh Aman (c), Pratyush Singh, Abhijeet Saket, Shashi Shekhar.

Arunachal Pradesh

Nazeeb Saiyed is the leading run-scorer for Arunachal Pradesh in the tournament with 174 runs in four innings. On the bowling front, there have been no notable performances.

Probable XI: Techi Doria, Song Tacho, Techi Neri (c), Techi Sonam (wk), Nazeeb Saiyed, Kengo Goken Bam, Rajesh Bishnoi Jr, Akhilesh Sahani, Suraj Tayam, Manvan Patel, Yab Niya Niia.

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Prediction

Arunachal Pradesh are yet to open their account in the tournament. On the other hand, Bihar have two wins in their kitty already.

The latter team also have a comparatively better equipped side in both the batting and bowling departments. We expect them to come out on top over Arunachal Pradesh.

