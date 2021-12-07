Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Bihar vs Mizoram: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bihar will lock horns with Mizoram in their opening encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Wednesday.

Mizoram and Bihar are placed in the Plate Group alongside Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Manipur.

Last season, Bihar finished last in Elite Group C after losing all five of their fixtures. However, anything less than top spot in the Plate Group this season will be termed a failure for Bihar.

Meanwhile, Mizoram finished second from bottom in the Plate Group last season, with four losses and one abandoned game. They will be hoping to register at least one win this season.

Bihar vs Mizoram Match Details

Match: Bihar vs Mizoram, Round 1, Plate, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 8, 2021, Wednesday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Bihar vs Mizoram Pitch Report

Traditionally, the surface is spin-friendly, and the slow bowlers will enjoy their time here. However, there are plenty of runs available for the batters as well.

The team winning the toss might bat first here.

Bihar vs Mizoram Weather Forecast

A bright, sunny day with zero chance of rain is predicted in Jaipur on Wednesday. Meanwhile, temperature levels are expected to range between 11 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Bihar vs Mizoram Probable XIs

Bihar

Mangal Mahrour and Babul Kumar will be the leading batters for Bihar. Abhijeet Saket, Amod Yadav, and Ashutosh Aman will hold the key in the bowling department.

Probable XI:

Abhijeet Saket, Amod Yadav, Mangal Mahrour, Anunay Singh, Sachin Kumar, Ashutosh Aman, Babul Kumar, Pratyush Singh, Sakibul Gani, Yashasvi Rishav, Samar Quadri

Mizoram

Lalhmangaiha, Uday Kaul and Taruwar Kohli will lead the batting for Mizoram. Spinner Iqbal Abdulla, Bobby Zothansanga and G Lalbiakvela will take care of the bowling duties.

Probable XI

Lalhmangaiha, Uday Kaul, Taruwar Kohli, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, Iqbal Abdulla, Vikash Kumar, G Lalbiakvela, Bobby Zothansanga, Lalhruai Ralte, Parvez Ahmed, Khawlhring Lalremruata

Bihar vs Mizoram Match Prediction

Bihar are clearly the stronger side walking into the game. They are also better equipped for the 50-over format than their opponents.

Mizoram have to play out of their skin if they want to cause an upset and register the full points in this fixture.

Prediction: Bihar are expected to win this game.

Bihar vs Mizoram live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

