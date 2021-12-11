Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Bihar vs Sikkim: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Bihar will face off against Sikkim in a fourth round fixture at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Sunday (December 12). The Soul Feel Cricket Stadium in Jaipur will host this game.

Both Bihar and Sikkim have had a tough run in the competition this season. Bihar have won one game and lost two in three matches so far. They began with two back-to-back losses but managed to win the last match.

Sikkim have also managed a win and two losses in their first three games. Both sides are already out of the race to the knockouts, and will be fighting for pride here.

Bihar vs Sikkim Match Details

Match: Bihar vs Sikkim, Round 4, Plate, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 12th, 2021, Sunday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Soul Feel Cricket Stadium, Jaipur.

Bihar vs Sikkim Pitch Report

The surface is slightly slower, but there should be enough for the batsmen to get some runs. The team winning the toss might opt to bat first.

Bihar vs Sikkim Weather Forecast

A day with zero chance of rain and clear skies is expected in Jaipur on Sunday. The temperature levels are likely to range between 9 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Bihar vs Sikkim Probable XIs

Bihar

Bihar defeated Nagaland by 138 runs in their last game. Batting first, Bihar posted a total of 280/8 in 50 overs. While Mangal Mahrour remained unbeaten for 94 runs, Bipin Saurabh scored 79 runs.

Defending the total, Bihar’s bowlers came out all guns blazing and wrapped up the Nagaland innings for 142 runs in 31.4 overs. Sarfaraz Ashraf picked up three wickets, while Shashi Shekhar and Ashutosh Aman bagged two wickets each for Bihar.

Probable XI: Yashasvi Rishav, Bipin Saurabh (WK), Babul Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sakibul Gani, Ashutosh Aman (C), Abhijeet Saket, Lakhan Raja, Nikhil Anand, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Shashi Shekhar.

Sikkim

Sikkim were defeated by Tripura by eight wickets in their last match. Despite Liyan Khan’s knock of 120 runs, Sikkim could only manage 231/8 in 50 overs batting first. Their bowlers were completely off-color defending the total as Tripura completed the chase in the 47th over.

Probable XI: Chitiz Tamang (WK), Liyan Khan, Ashish Thapa, Kranthi Kumar (C), Codanda Ajit Karthik, Sumit Singh, Mandup Bhutia, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Nitesh Gupta, Md Saptulla.

Bihar vs Sikkim Match Prediction

After losing their opening game, Bihar have improved with each match. They registered a confidence-boosting victory in the last game and will be hungry for more.

Meanwhile, Sikkim have no momentum whatsoever and their batting has looked vulnerable. Bihar have a decent bowling line to expose Sikkim's weak batting.

Prediction: Bihar are expected to win this contest.

