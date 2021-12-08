Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Chhattisgarh will face Maharashtra in the second-round game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Maharashtra made a winning start to their campaign as they defeated Madhya Pradesh by five wickets in their opening game. Chhattisgarh, on the other hand, have also started positively. They defeated Uttarakhand by 21 runs in their opening encounter.

Both Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra will look to extend their winning run with another victory.

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra, Round 2, Elite Group D, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 9th, 2021, Thursday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Pitch Report

It is a batting paradise with tons of runs available for the batters. The team winning the toss is likely to chase here.

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Weather Forecast

A clear day with zero chance of precipitation is expected in Rajkot on Thursday. Meanwhile, the temperature might fluctuate between 17 to 31 degrees Celsius across the day.

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Probable XIs

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh won their last game against Uttarakhand by 21 runs. Batting first, Chhattisgarh posted a total of 256/6 in 50 overs. Harpreet Singh and Amandeep Khare scored 104 and 106 runs, respectively.

Defending the target, it was a combined effort from the Chhattisgarh’s bowling unit as they restricted Uttarakhand to 235/5 in 50 overs.

Probable XI: Akhil Herwadkar, Shashank Chandrakar, Ashutosh Singh, Harpreet Singh (C), Amandeep Khare, Sourabh Majumdar, Sumit Ruikar, Veer Pratap Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Shashank Singh (WK), Ajay Jadav Mandal

Maharashtra

Maharashtra won their last game by five wickets against Madhya Pradesh. Batting first, Madhya Pradesh posted a humongous total of 328/6 in 50 overs. Mukesh Choudhary was the pick of the bowlers for Maharashtra with two wickets in his account.

Maharashtra's Batting unit did a wonderful job and completed the chase in 49.4 overs with five wickets in hand. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a brilliant ton, 136 runs off 112 deliveries to win the game for his team.

Probable XI: Swapnil Fulpagar (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ashay Palkar, Manoj Ingale, Yash Nahar, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Azim Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Mukesh Choudhary

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Match Prediction

While Chhattisgarh will be feeling confident after winning the last match, Maharashtra is a very different beast to Uttarakhand. Maharashtra, meanwhile, will be expecting better returns from their bowling unit in this fixture.

Prediction: Maharashtra are likely to win this contest.

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Disney + HOTSTAR

