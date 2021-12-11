Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Goa vs Services: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

On Saturday, Goa will be up against Services in their next match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Services have made a strong start to the competition as they sit second in the Elite Group A with two wins from two matches. They will try to stay in the hunt for the top spot with a hat-trick of wins.

Meanwhile, Goa have had a mixed start to their campaign. They sit fourth in the group standings with one win and one loss in two matches. After winning their opening game, Goa lost their last match to Rajasthan.

Goa vs Services Match Details

Match: Goa vs Services, Round 3, Elite Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 11th, 2021, Saturday, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Goa vs Services Pitch Report

Scoring runs is not that easy on this surface as it is a spin-friendly wicket. The team winning the toss might opt to bat first as the wicket might get slow in the second innings.

Goa vs Services Weather Forecast

A sunny day is predicted in Ranchi on Saturday but there might be some clouds here and there. However, there is no chance of rain and the temperature levels are likely to range between 12 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Goa vs Services Probable XIs

Goa

Goa lost their last game to Rajasthan by 84 runs. Rajasthan managed to score 257/8 in 50 overs while batting first. Lakshay Garg, Felix Alemano and Darshan Misal picked up two wickets each for Goa.

While chasing the target, Goa batting collapsed like a house of cards for just 173 runs in 42.3 overs and Aditya Kaushik was the lone warrior for Goa with a knock of 53 runs.

Probable XI: Snehal Suhas Kauthankar (C), Aditya Kaushik, Eknath Kerkar (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, Deepraj Gaonkar, Felix Alemao, Lakshay Garg, Shrikant Wagh, Amit Yadav

Services

Services defeated Assam by four wickets in their last game. Bowling first, they bundled out Assam for a score of 206 in 49.5 overs. Varun Choudhary and Trivendra Kumar bagged three wickets each for Services.

It was a combined effort from Services’ batters while chasing the target. They completed the chase in the 46th over to register their second win.

Probable XI: Shivam Tiwari, Ravi Chauhan, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Rajat Paliwal (C), Mohit Ahlawat, Devender Lohchab (WK), Pulkit Narang, Diwesh Pathania, Trivendra Kumar, Rahul Singh, Varun Choudhary

Goa vs Services Match Prediction

Services have managed to perform as a unit so far and they are carrying the confidence of two wins with them. At the same time, Goa haven’t been able to perform as a unit so far. They have to uplift their game by a notch if they want to register their first win.

Prediction: Services are likely to win this game

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

