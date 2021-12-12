Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Gujarat vs Andhra: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Gujarat will lock horns against Andhra in the fifth round of the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane.

Gujarat have won two of their four games in the competition thus far. They beat Vidarbha in their last game, which was a high-scoring affair. After being asked to bat first, Gujarat posted a mammoth 363 runs on the board, losing seven wickets, thanks to centuries from S D Chauhan and captain Het. Vidarbha, in response, were knocked over 317.

Andhra, meanwhile, lost their first two games, but have turned the tables around, winning their next two. They beat Himachal convincingly in their last game. Producing a solid batting performance, Andhra posted 322 runs on the board after being put in to bat. Their bowlers then stepped up, restricting Himachal to only 292.

Gujarat vs Andhra Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Andhra, Round 5, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

Date and Time: December 14th 2021, Tuesday; 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane.

Gujarat vs Andhra Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium is good for batting. The bowlers often get punished if they miss their mark. A high-scoring game can be expected on Tuesday.

Gujarat vs Andhra Weather Forecast

The temperature in Thane is expected to range between 21 and 33 degrees Celsius on matchday. A full game should ensue, as there's no rain predicted.

Gujarat vs Andhra Probable XIs

Gujarat

Centuries from SD Chauhan (141) and Het (109*) helped Gujarat post 363 runs on the board in their last game. C T Gaja and SA Desai picked up three wickets apiece to help their team successfully defend their total.

Probable XI

Kathan Patel, SD Chauhan, BH Merai, Het (c & wk), Ripal Patel, Umang, Piyush Chawla, Hemang Patel, SA Desai, CT Gaja, Tejas Patel.

Andhra

Thanks to centuries from Ashwin Hebbar (100) and KS Bharat (161*), Andhra scored 322 runs in their allotted 50 overs. Girinath Reddy starred with the ball, picking up four wickets. He was well-supported by the other bowlers as Andhra won the game by 30 runs.

Probable XI

CR Gnaneshwar, Ashwin Hebbar, KS Bharat (c & wk), Ricky Bhui, AT Rayudu, Pinninit Tapaswi, Tripurana Vijay, Girinath Reddy, Manish Golamaru, K Saiteja, K Nithish Kumar Reddy.

Gujarat vs Andhra Match Prediction

Batters from both sides were brilliant in their last games, helping their teams post mammoth totals on the board. It was a complete performance from both sides, so it should be a cracker of a contest when they meet on Tuesday.

Gujarat have a better balance than Andhra, so expect them to come out trumps on Tuesday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Gujarat to win this game.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Piyush Chawla to pick three or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far