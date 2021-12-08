Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Hyderabad vs Delhi: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

The second round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 sees Hyderabad lock horns against Delhi. IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA in Mohali will host this Elite Group C clash.

Hyderabad got off to a winning start to the competition. They defeated Haryana convincingly in their opening game. Bowling first, the Delhi bowlers did a fine job of knocking over Haryana for 162 in the 40th over.

On the back of an unbeaten 77 from skipper Tanmay Agarwal at the top of the order, Hyderabad chased down the total in 41 overs, losing five wickets. They will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

Delhi won against Jharkhand in their opening game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. After being asked to bat first, Jharkhand's batters did a good job of posting 263 on the board.

It was an uphill task for Delhi but their batters were up to it. Himmat Singh smashed a brilliant century to guide his side across the line. They chased down the total in 47 overs, winning the game by six wickets.

Hyderabad vs Delhi Match Details:

Match: Hyderabad vs Delhi, Round 2, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 9, 2021, Thursday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA, Mohali

Hyderabad vs Delhi Pitch Report

The pitch at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA is a good one for batting. The ball will come nicely onto the willow and batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings.

The bowlers need to hit the right areas while bowling on this surface.

Hyderabad vs Delhi Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Thursday. The temperature is expected to range between 9 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad vs Delhi Probable XIs

Hyderabad

Tilak Verma and Ravi Teja picked up four and three wickets respectively to knock over Haryana for 162. Skipper Tanmay Agarwal remained unbeaten on 77 to help his side chase down the total in 41 overs.

Probable XI

Tanmay Agarwal (c), Akshath Reddy, Tilak Verma, Sumanth Kolla (wk), Chandan Sahani, Buddhi Rahul, Tanay Thyagarajan, C V Milind, Ravi Teja, Ctl Rakshann, Trishank Gupta

Delhi

Skipper Pradeep Sangwan picked up three wickets and was well-supported by the other bowlers as they restricted Jharkhand to 263.

Himmat Singh scored a century (113*) and Dhruv Shorey looked good for his 64 as they chased down the total in 47 overs, winning the game by six wickets.

Probable XI

Dhruv Shorey, Shkihar Dhawan, Himmat Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Kshitiz Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Shivank Vashisth, Anuj Rawat (wk), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya

Hyderabad vs Delhi Match Prediction

Both Hyderabad and Delhi looked very good in their respective opening games. Both sides won their opening games chasing and will look to carrying the winning momentum forward.

Delhi look a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Delhi to win this encounter.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Shikhar Dhawan to score a fifty? Yes No 6 votes so far