Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Hyderabad vs Saurashtra: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather forecast, Pitch report

Hyderabad and Saurashtra will lock horns in the Elite Group C match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Sunday, December 11. The IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh, will host this fixture.

Hyderabad have played two games so far this season and have registered victories in both matches quite comfortably. Under the leadership of Tanmay Agarwal, the side would be keen to continue their winning momentum and get their hands on silverware.

Agarwal looked in top touch in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament. Hyderabad will need similar form from him to make it to the knockouts of this one-day competition.

Meanwhile, Saurashtra also share a similar story as they have won both games so far and are leading the points table in Elite Group C. Arpit Vasavada, Sheldon Jackson and Chetan Sakariya are some players to watch out for from the Saurashtra side.

They will be aiming to hold onto the top spot in the table and make it to the knockouts with momentum on their side.

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Match Details

Match: Hyderabad vs Saurashtra, Elite Group C.

Date and Time: December 11, 2021, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh.

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Weather Report

Mohali is currently experiencing cool temperatures of around 15-20 degrees Celsius. There won't be any interruptions during the game.

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

Scores above 300 are quite possible on this wicket with bowlers struggling to get enough assistance. However, batters need to do well in the middle overs to post a dominating total for the chasing side.

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Probable XIs

Tilak Varma is currently leading the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts for Hyderabad in the tournament. Chandan Sahani and Tanay Thyagarajan are the other players to watch out for.

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal (c), Akshath Reddy, Tilak Varma, Kolla Sumanth (wk), Chandan Sahani, Rahul Buddhi, Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama Milind, Mickil Jaiswal, Kartikeya Kak.

Saurashtra

There have been no big performances from the Saurashtra batters until now. However, the bowlers have done an exceptional job with Chirag Jani leading the way for his side having picked up six wickets in two innings.

Probable XI: Harvik Desai, Snell Patel (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada (c), Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Yuvraj Chudasama, Kushang Patel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya.

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Prediction

Saurashtra are currently dominating the points table in Elite Group C and they have some big domestic match winners on their side. Much will depend on Saurashtra’s collective performances in this encounter to bag an important win over Hyderabad.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

