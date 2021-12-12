Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Hyderabad will take on Uttar Pradesh in a 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy game at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Hyderabad have won two of their three games heading into this clash. They beat Haryana in their tournament-opener by five wickets before getting the better of Delhi by 79 runs. Hyderabad lost their third game of the tournament to Saurashtra by seven wickets. They are currently behind table-toppers Saurashtra in the Elite Group C points table.

Batting first, Hyderabad managed a 221-run total. Ravi Teja was the star with the bat, scoring an 86-ball 63 as he held Hyderabad's innings together. Chama Milind (15-ball 20) and Kolla Sumanth (47-ball 32) also played key knocks for the team.

Abhirath Reddy, Tilak Varma and Tanay Thayagarajan were the other main contributors with the bat. With the ball, Kartikeya Kak, Tanay Thayagarajan and Mickil Jaiswal each claimed a scalp apiece, but were unsuccessful in derailing Saurashtra's chase.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh have won only one of their three games so far. They lost their tournament-opener to Saurashtra by 32 runs. Thereafter, Jharkhand handed them an eight-wicket defeat. Uttar Pradesh then beat Delhi by nine wickets in their third game. They are currently fourth in the Elite Group C points table, with only four points on the board.

Bowling first, the Uttar Pradesh bowling unit restricted the Delhi batters to a chaseable 243-run total. Shivam Mavi (4-48), Shivam Sharma (2-40) and Yash Dayal (2-35) were the stars with the ball for Uttar Pradesh.

Chasing a modest target, the Uttar Pradesh batters did not stumble, as they romped home for the loss of a single wicket. Aryan Juyal (134-ball 120) and Madhav Kaushik (101-ball 89) scored the bulk of the runs. Karan Sharma contributed with the bat as well.

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh Match Details

Match: Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Date: 12th December 2021.

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh.

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh Pitch Report

The surface at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is a good one. The batters need to be cautious initially before unleashing big shots. The pitch is expected to get better for batting as the game progresses. The team that wins the toss should look to chase on this surface.

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected to be a feature on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 9 and 22 degrees Celsius. No rain interruptions are expected during the day.

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh Probable XIs

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal (C), Abhirath Reddy, Tilak Varma, Kolla Sumanth (WK), Rahul Buddhi, Ravi Teja, Chandan Sahani, Mickil Jaiswal, Tanay Thayagarajan, Kartikeya Kak.

Uttar Pradesh

Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal (WK), Karan Sharma (C), Sameer Choudhary, Akshdeep Nath, Mohsin Khan, Shivam Sharma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Sameer Rizvi, Yash Dayal.

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction

Hyderabad are a balanced side, and have been in good touch recently. They are the favourites to finish on top in this game.

Edited by Bhargav

