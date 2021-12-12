Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Karnataka vs Bengal: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Karnataka will square off against Bengal in the fifth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Tuesday. St Xavier’s KCA Cricket Ground in Trivandrum will host this exciting contest. It’s an Elite Group B fixture.

Karnataka has played four games so far and won three. They defeated Baroda in their last game.

After electing to bowl first, the Karnataka bowlers did a fine job of knocking over Baroda for 176. The batters then backed up their bowlers as they scored 150 in 38.4 overs, losing four wickets.

Rain arrived but Karnataka had chased down the total as they won the game by six wickets on the VJD method.

Bengal, on the other hand, have played four games, winning two and losing as many games. They won their last fixture against the defending champions, Mumbai convincingly.

After being asked to bat first, the batters were brilliant as they posted 318 on the board, losing seven wickets. The bowlers then restricted Mumbai to 223, winning the game by 67 runs on the VJD method.

Karnataka vs Bengal Match Details:

Match: Karnataka vs Bengal, Round 5, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 14, 2021, Tuesday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: St Xavier’s KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum

Karnataka vs Bengal Pitch Report

The pitch at St Xavier’s KCA Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes once set. The surface is expected to assist spinners from both sides as the game progresses.

Karnataka vs Bengal Weather Forecast

The temperature in Trivandrum is expected to range between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Karnataka vs Bengal Probable XIs

Karnataka

Koushik V and K C Cariappa picked up three wickets each, helping Karnataka knock over Baroda on 176. Siddharth K V top-scored with 46 as they chased down the total with six wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Samarth R, Rohan Kadam, Siddharth K V, Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, S Sharath (wk), K C Cariappa, Suchith J, Koushik V, Pravin Dubey, Venkatesh M

Bengal

Centuries from Anustup Majumdar (110) and Shahbaz Ahmed (106) helped Bengal reach a total of 318 in their 50 overs.

Every bowler picked up at least one wicket with Pradipta Pramanik finishing with three as they restricted Mumbai to 223, winning the game convincingly.

Probable XI

Abhisek Das, Sudip Chatterjee (c), Anustup Majumdar, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Suvankar Bal (wk), Ranjot Singh Kharia, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar

Karnataka vs Bengal Match Prediction

It was a complete performance from both sides in their last fixtures as they won their respective games comprehensively. Both sides will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Karnataka have a well-settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Karnataka to win this encounter.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

