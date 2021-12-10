Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Karnataka vs Mumbai: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report  

Karnataka will face Mumbai in a 3rd-round game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Saturday at the KCA Cricket Ground.

Both Karnataka and Mumbai have had mixed starts in the competition this season. Karnataka sit 2nd in the Elite Group B points table with one win and one loss in two matches. They began their campaign with a massive win but lost their 2nd game to Tamil Nadu.

Mumbai, meanwhile, sit 4th in the Elite Group B with one win and one loss in their two games. They lost their opening game to Tamil Nadu but managed to win the 2nd game against Baroda.

Karnataka vs Mumbai Match Details

Match: Karnataka vs Mumbai, Round 3, Elite Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 11th, 2021, Saturday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Thiruvananthapuram

Karnataka vs Mumbai Pitch Report

The surface is a batting paradise, and the batters will enjoy their time in the middle. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Karnataka vs Mumbai Weather Forecast

On Saturday, the day is expected to be mostly sunny in Thiruvananthapuram, with 10% chances of precipitation. However, it is expected to be a humid day with 69% humidity, and the temperature is likely to hover between 24 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Karnataka vs Mumbai Probable XIs

Karnataka

Karnataka lost their last game to Tamil Nadu by eight wickets. Batting first, Karnataka were bundled out for just 122/10 in 36.3 overs. Only Manish Pandey (40 runs) and Rohan Kadam (37 runs) reached double figures for Karnataka.

The bowlers couldn't do much in trying to defend such a paltry total as Tamil Nadu completed the chase inside 28 overs. Vidyadhar Patil and Jagadeesha Suchith returned with a single wicket each.

Probable XI: Ravikumar Samarth, Rohan Kadam, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manish Pandey (C), Karun Nair, Srinivas Sharath (WK), Venkatesh Muralidhara, Jagadeesha Suchith, KC Cariappa, Vidyadhar Patil, V Koushik

Mumbai

In the last game, Mumbai defeated Baroda by 13 runs (VJD Method). Mumbai dismissed Baroda for 210 in 49.1 overs while bowling first, and Prashant Solanki and Tanush Kotian accounted for three wickets each. Mumbai were cruising at 100/3 in 23 overs when rain interrupted. Yashasvi Jaiswal was unbeaten at a score of 41 runs.

Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Hardik Tamore (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani (C), Sairaj Patil, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Prashant Solanki

Karnataka vs Mumbai Match Prediction

It will be a contest between two heavyweights of the Indian domestic circuit. Both teams had contrasting results in the last game. However, the Karnataka batting unit will feel confident facing the Mumbai attack. Mumbai, at the same time, were boosted by the return of Suryakumar Yadav, who missed the first game.

Prediction: Mumbai are expected to win this fixture.

