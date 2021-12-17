Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Karnataka vs Rajasthan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Karnataka will square off against Rajasthan in the second pre-quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Sunday. KL Saini Ground in Jaipur will host this exciting clash.

Four teams finished the league stages with 12 points each, with Karnataka ending up in second position in the Elite Group B points table. They suffered a loss against Bengal in their last group game. Despite that, Karnataka qualified for the knockout stages.

Batting first, Karnataka posted 252 on the board, losing eight wickets. The bowlers tried hard and picked up six wickets but failed to hold their nerves in the end as Bengal chased down the total with nine balls to spare. Karnataka will be hoping to bounce back to their best in the knockout stages of the competition.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, won four out of a total of five games to finish at the top of the Elite Group E table. After winning the first four games, they lost to Services in their last league game in a closely-fought contest.

Bowling first, the Rajasthan bowlers did a fine job of restricting Services to 232. Abhijeet Tomar at the top of the order scored a fifty but lacked support from the other end as they could only manage to score 216, losing the game by 16 runs. Rajasthan will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Karnataka vs Rajasthan Match Details:

Match: Karnataka vs Rajasthan, Pre-Quarter Final 2, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 19th 2021, Sunday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Karnataka vs Rajasthan Pitch Report

The pitch at KL Saini Ground is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Karnataka vs Rajasthan Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Jaipur are expected to range between 6 and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Karnataka vs Rajasthan Probable XIs

Karnataka

Skipper Manish Pandey led the charge with the bat, scoring 90, helping his side post 252 on the board against Bengal. Prateek Jain picked up three wickets but other bowlers failed to deliver as they couldn’t defend the total.

Probable XI

Samarth Ravikumar, Rohan Kadam, K Siddharth, Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Praveen Dubey, Jagadeesha Suchith, KC Cariappa, V Koushik, Prateek Jain

Rajasthan

Aniket Choudhary and Shubham Sharma picked up three wickets apiece to help them restrict Services to 232. Abhijeet Tomar (58) and Shubham Sharma (47) tried hard but lack of support from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 16 runs.

Probable XI

Abhijeet Tomar, Manender Narender Singh (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda (c), Shiva Chauhan, Shubham Sharma, Samarpit Joshi, Kamlesh Nagakoti, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed

Karnataka vs Rajasthan Match Prediction

Karnataka lost their last league game against Bengal. Rajasthan also lost to Services in their last league game and both sides will be eager for a turnaround in fortunes in the knockout stages of the competition.

Karnataka look a well-settled unit and are expected to come out on top on Sunday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Karnataka to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Manish Pandey to score a hundred? Yes No 1 votes so far