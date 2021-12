Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021/22: Knockout matches full schedule, squads, match timings, venues and live-streaming details

After the end of Vijay Hazare Trophy group stage matches, it’s time for the all-important knockouts. Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra, Kerala and Services topped their respective groups and qualified for the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan ended up in second spot in the points table and earned pre-quarter-finals spots. Tripura ended up in the top spot in the plate group and they will also be a part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy pre-quarter-finals.

Three different venues in Jaipur will be hosting knockout matches. The grand finale of the Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled for December 26.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Knockout Matches Schedule and Timings (IST)

December 19, Sunday

Preliminary quarterfinal 1, Vidarbha vs Tripura, 9:00 AM.

Preliminary quarterfinal 2, Karnataka vs Rajasthan, 9:00 AM.

Preliminary quarterfinal 3, Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, 9:00 AM.

December 21, Tuesday

Quarterfinal 1, Himachal Pradesh vs TBD, 9:00 AM.

Quarterfinal 2, Tamil Nadu vs TBD, 9:00 AM.

December 22, Wednesday

Quarterfinal 3, Saurashtra vs TBD, 9:00 AM.

Quarterfinal 4, Kerala vs Services, 9:00 AM.

December 24, Friday

Semifinal 1, TBD vs TBD, 9:00 AM.

Semifinal 2, TBD vs TBD, 9:00 AM.

December 26, Sunday

Final, TBD vs TBD, 9:00 AM.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Knockout Matches Live Streaming Details

All knockout matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar & selected games will be on the Star Sports Network as well.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Knockout Matches Squads

Vidarbha

Faiz Fazal (C), Akshay Wadkar, Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Apoorv Wankhede, Jitesh Sharma, Yash Rathod, Shubham Dubey, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Sarvate, Akshay Wakhare, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit Yadav, Siddhesh Neral, Aditya Thakre, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, R Sanjay and Ganesh Bhosale.

Tripura

KB Pawan, Rajat Dey, Amit Ali, Bikramkumar Das, Pallab Das, Saurabh Das, Dipayan Debbarma, Bishal Ghosh, Samit Gohel, Saruk Hossain, Sanjay Majumder, Manisankar Murasingh, Sankar Paul, Chiranjit Paul, Rana Dutta, Chandan Ray, Ajoy Sarkar, Rahil Shah, Samrat Singha, Arkaprabha Sinha.

Karnataka

Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, KC Cariappa, MB Darshan, Praveen Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prateek Jain, Aniruddha Joshi, Rohan Kadam, Abhinav Manohar, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Vidhyadhar Patil, Prasidh Krishna, BR Sharath, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Jagadeesha Suchith, Nihal Ullal, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Rajasthan

Ashok Menaria, Suraj Ahuja, Shiva Chauhan, Rajat Choudhary, Aniket Choudhary, Chandrapal Singh, Aditya Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Deepak Hooda, Deepak Karwasara, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Abhimanyu Lamba, Ankit Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi, Samarpit Joshi, Shubham Sharma, Tanveer Ul-Haq.

Uttar Pradesh

Abhishek Goswami, Almas Shaukat, Bobby Yadav, Priyam Garg, Jasmer Dhankhar, Dhruv Jurel, Aryan Juyal, Madhav Kaushik, Munindra Maurya, Nalin Mishra, Mohsin Khan, Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Sameer Choudhary, Sameer Rizvi, Saurabh Kumar, Karan Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma, Rinku Singh, Yash Dayal.

Madhya Pradesh

Parth Sahani, Rajat Patidar, Ankit Sharma, Arshad Khan, Avesh Khan, Rahul Batham, Abhishek Bhandari, Rishabh Chouhan, Puneet Datey, Arpit Gaud, Mihir Hirwani, Venkatesh Iyer, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Ishwar Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Sharma, Aditya Shrivastava, Rakesh Thakur.

Tamil Nadu

Vijay Shankar, Adithya Ganesh, Baba Aparajith, Murugan Ashwin, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan, Jagatheesan Kousik, M Mohammed, T Natarajan, R Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Sandeep Warrier, Sanjay Yadav, P Saravana Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Rajendran Vivek, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik.

Kerala

Sanju Samson, Sajeevan Akhil, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, Vathsal Govind, Jalaj Saxena, Sijomon Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sudhesan Midhun, Pathirikattu Midhun, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rojith Ganesh, Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod.

Services

Varun Choudhary, Arpit Guleria, Anshul Gupta, Vikas Hathwala, Lakhan Singh, Devender Lohchab, Mohit Ahlawat, Nitin Yadav, Amit Pachhara, Rajat Paliwal, Sachidanand Pandey, Diwesh Pathania, Poonam Poonia, Rahul Singh, Rahul Singh, Raushan Raj, Ravi Chauhan, Sachin Shinde, Sufiyan Alam, Nitin Tanwar, Vikash Yadav.

Saurashtra

Himalaya Barad, Parth Bhut, Parth Chauhan, Jay Chauhan, Divyaraj Chauhan, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Vandit Jivrajani, Devang Karamta, Prerak Mankad, Kushang Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas.

Himachal Pradesh

Rishi Dhawan, Prashant Chopra, Vaibhav Arora, Ankush Bedi, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Nikhil Gangta, Pankaj Jaswal, Ayush Jamwal, Nitin Sharma, Raghav Dhawan, Abhimanyu Rana, Digvijay Rangi, Ekant Sen, Shubham Arora, Sidharth Sharma, Akash Vasisht.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra