Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Mumbai vs Bengal: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

Mumbai and Bengal square off in the fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. KCA Cricket Ground in Mangalapuram, Trivandrum will host this high-octane Elite Group B clash.

Mumbai have won only one out of three games. The defending champions lost to Karnataka in their last match. The batters struggled to adapt to the conditions as they managed to score only 208, losing nine wickets after electing to bat first. The bowlers failed to pick up wickets as Karnataka chased down the total in the 46th over to hand Mumbai another defeat in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

Bengal, meanwhile, suffered a heavy loss against Tamil Nadu in their previous game. The decision to bowl first backfired for Bengal as Tamil Nadu posted a massive 295 on the board, losing eight wickets. The Bengal batters failed to step up, with the team getting knocked over on 149 in the 40th over. They need to be on their toes while facing Mumbai in their next encounter.

Mumbai vs Bengal Match Details:

Match: Mumbai vs Bengal, Round 4, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 12th 2021, Sunday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Trivandrum

Mumbai vs Bengal Pitch Report

The pitch at KCA Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The pitch tends to get slower as the game progresses, assisting spinners from both sides. The batters need to be patient while playing their strokes.

Mumbai vs Bengal Weather Forecast

The temperature in Trivandrum is expected to range between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius. We will get a full game as there is no rain predicted on Sunday.

Mumbai vs Bengal Probable XIs

Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 61 but the other batters failed to put up big scores as they were restricted to 208 by Karnataka. P H Solanki did pick up two wickets but the other bowlers failed to step up as they lost the game by seven wickets.

Probable XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Surya, Shams Mulani (c), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shivam Dube, Sairaj Patil, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, P H Solanki,

Bengal

Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep picked up three wickets apiece but were on the higher side as Tamil Nadu posted 295 on the board. Abhisek Das top-scored with 30 as they were bundled out on 149, losing the game by 146 runs.

Probable XI

Shreevats Goswami (wk), Abhisek Das, Writtick Chatterjee, Sudip Chatterjee (c), Kaif Ahmad, Ritwik Chowdhury, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sumanta Gupta, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai vs Bengal Match Prediction

Batters from both sides failed to contribute in their last game, resulting in heavy losses. They need to step up when they meet on Sunday. It will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations.

Mumbai look a well-settled unit and are expected to finish on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Mumbai to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

