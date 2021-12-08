Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Nagaland will square off against Arunachal Pradesh in the second round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.

Nagaland registered a massive victory in their opening game as they defeated Manipur by eight wickets. They will look to build momentum now by winning back-to-back games.

On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh lost their opening game to Tripura by 210 runs in a one-sided contest. They will need to dust off themselves quickly and bounce back to open their account.

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Details

Match: Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 2, Plate, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 9th, 2021, Thursday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Pitch Report

It is a sporting wicket as there will be an even contest between the bat and the ball. While the pacers will enjoy their time in the game's early hours, the spinners will get into the game as the match progresses.

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day with no chances of rain is predicted in Jaipur on Thursday. Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to stay between 9 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Probable XIs

Nagaland

Nagaland defeated Manipur by eight wickets in their last game. Bowling first, they bundled out Manipur for a total of 80 runs. Abu Nechim and Imliwati Lemtur accounted for three wickets each. Nagaland completed the chase inside 29 overs with eight wickets in hand. Shrikant Mundhe remained unbeaten at 51 off 94 deliveries.

Probable XI:

Hokaito Zhimomi, Shrikant Mundhe, Abu Nechim, Khrievitso Kense, Rongsen Jonathan (C), Chetan Bist (WK), Imliwati Lemtur, Sedezhalie Rupero, Nagaho Chishi, Joshua Ozukum, Hem Chetri

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh lost their opening game to Tripura by 210 runs. Batting first, Tripura posted a humongous total of 336/4 in 50 overs. Barring Manvan Patel, no bowler could contain Tripura batters.

Arunachal Pradesh crashed like a house of cards while chasing the target as they were bundled out for 126 runs in 39.2 overs. Only Nazeeb Saiyed could fight with the bat with an unbeaten knock of 75 runs.

Probable XI

Akhilesh Sahani, Manvan Patel, Techi Sonam (WK), Myendung Singpho, Akash Singh, Rajesh Bishnoi Jr, Techi Neri (C), Nazeeb Saiyed, Techi Doria, Kumar Nyompu, Manish Pal

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Prediction

Both sides have kick-started their campaigns in a contrasting manner. While Nagaland registered a dominant victory in their opening game, Arunachal Pradesh faced a morale-shattering defeat. It would be tough for Arunachal Pradesh's batting to overpower in-form Nagaland bowling.

Prediction: Nagaland are likely to win this fixture

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + HOTSTAR

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

