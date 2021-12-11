Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Railways vs Rajasthan: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Railways will meet Rajasthan in a third-round game of the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday at the Metallurgical and Engineering Consultant Ltd Sail Stadium in Ranchi.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to their respective campaigns in the competition. Rajasthan are atop the Elite Group E points table with two wins in two games.

Railways, meanwhile, are fifth in the points table after losing their opening two games. While Rajasthan will try to get closer to a berth in the knockouts with a third successive win, Railways will eye their first win this season.

Railways vs Rajasthan Match Details

Match: Railways vs Rajasthan, Round 3, Elite Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 11th, 2021, Saturday; 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Metallurgical and Engineering Consultant Ltd Sail Stadium, Ranchi.

Railways vs Rajasthan Pitch Report

The surface offers equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. While runs are available for the batters, the spinners should also enjoy their time in the middle.

Railways vs Rajasthan Weather Forecast

It is predicted to be mostly sunny on Saturday in Ranchi. While there might be some cloud cover, there is no chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be between 12 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Railways vs Rajasthan Probable XIs

Railways

Railways lost their last game to Punjab by three wickets. They were bundled out for 250 runs in 48.3 overs after batting first. Mohammad Saif top-scored for the team with 60 runs off 59 deliveries.

Defending their total, Railways’ bowlers started brightly, but failed to prevent Punjab from completing the chase in 49 overs. Dhrushant Soni was the pick of the bowlers for Railways with three wickets.

Probable XI: Mrunal Devdhar, Pratham Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Mohammad Saif, Vivek Singh (WK), Shubham Chaubey, Karn Sharma (C), Harsh Tyagi, Akshat Pandey, Dhrushant Soni, Amit Mishra.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan defeated Goa by 84 runs in their last game. Batting first, Rajasthan posted a par total of 257-8 in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of Abhijeet Tomar’s knock of 92 runs.

However, Rajasthan’s bowlers turned up in style, dismissing the opposition for 173 in 42.3 overs. Shubham Sharma was the star with the ball, registering a five-for.

Probable XI: Abhijeet Tomar, Manender Narender Singh (WK), Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda (C), Salman Khan, Samarpit Joshi, Shubham Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Aniket Choudhary, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi.

Railways vs Rajasthan Match Prediction

Rajasthan are carrying a lot of momentum coming into this game. So Railways will have to lift their game massively to compete with Rajasthan. Given the current batting form of Railways, Rajasthan bowlers would be eager to get out in the middle and bowl their opponents out.

Prediction: Rajasthan are likely to win this game on Saturday.

Edited by Bhargav

